Water Expert Dubs Disneyland “The Scariest Place on Earth”

Last year, Inside the Magic reported a unique expert’s take on his visit to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. Martin Riese, a world-renowned “water sommelier,” once again visited Disneyland Resort this week and found its drinking options abysmal.

Riese describes himself as the world’s foremost water sommelier. The author and television personality isn’t all talk – his abilities helped him earn the United States O-1 visa, given only to those “who possess extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.”

During his 2022 visit, Riese was shocked that Disneyland Resort only offered Monster Energy drinks, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Dasani bottled water, TopoChico sparkling water, and a few bottles of Smartwater.

The water expert told the H3 Podcast that the Coca-Cola-sponsored Disneyland water “had no character whatsoever.”

In a recent TikTok, Riese reaffirmed his position, calling Disneyland Resort “the scariest place on earth:”

“Dear Disney, your whole concept is storytelling, and you’re obviously doing this since 100 years,” Riese began. “For example, right now, for Halloween, you have beautiful decorations here in Downtown Disney.”

“But when it comes to water here in Downtown Disney, the only options I’m getting is processed tap or boiled-up processed tap,” he continued, speaking of Dasani and Smartwater. “That is not story at all. And you’re charging $4.25 for that?”

Riese has a solution for Disneyland Resort.

“So, dear Disney, get spring water as an alternative because spring waters have stories,” he said. “I don’t want that your mouse becomes a dehydrated mouse… Water is not just water.”

Commenters thanked Riese for speaking out about hydration at the Disney Parks.

“Thank you for making this post,” @vict0riaparker wrote. “Please get it together Disney we are thirsty.”

“They want you to keep having to buy the overpriced water lol,” @lucipurrrx666 said.

