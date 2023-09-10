Disney Loses Major Lawsuit, Will Pay Nearly $10 Million To Victims

Disney will be paying out close to $10 million as a result of a lawsuit.

When you think of the Disney parks, the last thing that comes to mind are legal battles. Guests visit Disney in order to experience some of the most well known and beloved theme park attractions of all time, getting lost in immersive lands.

Unfortunately, The Walt Disney Company has found itself in the midst of multiple lawsuits, some of which involve the state of Florida. However, another lawsuit involves the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with several guests alleging that Disney mislead those who had purchased a Magic Key pass, Disneyland’s version of an annual pass.

This lawsuit was spearheaded by a guest, Nielsen, who claims Walt Disney Parks and Resorts sold her a Dream Key pass for $1,399 under the understandment that there would be no blocked times for entrance to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Nielsen originally filed her lawsuit in November 2021, with the suit slowly progressing over the last two years. In 2022, a federal judge approved this lawsuit, allowing it to continue.

One of the complaints in the lawsuit regarding the way Magic Keys work at Disneyland is as follows:

Previously with the Annual Pass Program, when you paid the maximum fee you could get into Disneyland with free parking and zero blockout dates. Now, with the Dream Key Pass, you can pay even more money with the promise of no blocked dates. However, getting a reservation during any busy time is nearly impossible.

According to a new report, Disney will be shelling out the big bucks to settle this lawsuit once and for all.

Terms of the agreement revealed that Disney will be paying out nearly $10 million because of this lawsuit, with the company establishing a $9.5 million fund for those who purchased a Dream Key.

Disneyland guests who purchased the Dream Key pass will receive an approximate payout of $67.41. Around 103,435 former Dream Key pass holders will receive a payment.

Like we said, this is not the only lawsuit Disney is currently embroiled with. Earlier in 2023, The Walt Disney Company slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida with two lawsuits, citing violations of the First Amendment. These accusations are a direct result of Disney losing control of its Reedy Creek Improvement Disteitc, a special ruling that allowed Disney to act as its own for of government.

The state of Florida eventually took control of this district, hurting the former members and renaming it entirely. Disney filed not one but two suits as a result, with DeSantis’ team counter suing Disney.

The results of these lawsuits remain to be seen, with court dates stretching into the near future. Regardless, it’s incredibly fascinating to see Disney take the offensive when it comes to these lawsuits.

What are your thoughts on this development? Have you ever purchased a Disneyland annual pass?