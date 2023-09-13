Disney World Monorail Shut Down

Walt Disney World Resort’s Monorail system shut down on Tuesday after an unpublicized breakdown. This follows multiple Disney transportation system issues in the past week, including Disney buses and the Disney Skyliner.

Walt Disney World Monorail

The Monorail opened alongside Magic Kingdom Park, servicing Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and the Transportation and Ticket Center. These days, Monorail service extends to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and EPCOT.

“Getting where you want to go is easy aboard one of our world-famous monorails!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Simply wait at one of the convenient and well-marked pickup points throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Your ride will then arrive—usually within minutes—ready to transport you to a variety of destinations. Keep in mind that certain destinations are not direct; you may be required to take a connecting mode of transportation to reach your destination.”

The Walt Disney World Resort Monorail system was inspired by Disneyland Resort’s Monorail, which services Tomorrowland in Disneyland Park and Downtown Disney.

Closure

On Tuesday, TikToker Melissa (@heylissalove) shared a video of a broken-down Monorail stuck over the water near EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion. Guests on board were trapped roughly 50 feet in the air, likely without air-conditioning (it’s often turned off when the Monorail breaks down):

The TikToker jokingly called it “a glitch in the matrix.”

“Hopefully they [weren’t] stuck on it that long,” she wrote.

What caused the Monorail breakdown or how long guests were trapped on board is unknown. They were just minutes from EPCOT station, where they could enter the Disney Park or transfer back to the Transportation & Ticket Center.

The Walt Disney World Resort Monorail temporarily closed due to this unknown technical issue but has reopened at the time of this article’s publication. The Walt Disney Company did not publicly acknowledge or comment on the breakdown.

