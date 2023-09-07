Fight Breaks Out After Disney World Skyliner Malfunctions

A fight broke out at Walt Disney World Resort on Tuesday after the Disney Skyliner broke down. Guests called the woman who instigated the altercation a “Karen.”

Disney Skyliner

The Disney Skyliner takes guests to and from EPCOT International Gateway and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with stations at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

“Cruise around Walt Disney World Resort in style—riding incredible aerial gondolas!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day…Travel in style in a themed gondola featuring magical Disney touches and details. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites.”

Bus, watercraft, and Monorail transportation remains available for guests not staying at a Disney Skyliner Resort.

“Karen”

The Disney Skyliner occasionally closes due to a technical issue or inclement weather. Depending on the reason for the closure, Disney Cast Members will encourage guests to wait or seek alternative transportation.

On Tuesday night, the Disney Skyliner stopped working for over an hour. Exhausted guests stood in line until the gondolas started moving again, then slowly worked their way through the lengthy queue.

TikToker @abigails_stl was present that night and filmed a now-viral video of a “Karen” screaming at other guests. The woman sat in an electric conveyance vehicle (ECV), calling “everything and everyone” “motherf**kers.” She threw up a middle finger at anyone who argued with her.

“Would you ride an airplane that was broken?” one guest asked the woman, which only made her more angry.

The video went so viral that another witness commented on their experience with the “Karen.”

Commenters were stunned at the guest’s behavior at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

“What amazing memories she’s making with her family,” said @tallyrockchick.

“Why would anyone even act like this?!” @ghoulgirl0129 asked.

The Disney Skyliner is functional at the time of this article’s publication. Ask a Disney Cast Member about any Walt Disney World Resort transportation delays during your visit.

