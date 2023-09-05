New Disney Warning Sign Prohibits Entry From Specific Guests

If you have been to Walt Disney World as of late, you know that the entire resort as a whole is always changing, and it feels like escaping construction is more of a pipe dream than anything else.

Years back, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was considered a “half-day park” due to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge construction and the Toy Story Land construction shutting down a majority of the theme park. Now that it is complete, the theme park feels full again. At the moment, EPCOT has been undergoing extreme changes, which has left the park as an active construction zone for years.

The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the Park with Future World. At the moment, Guests entering the Park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, Guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fantastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. The current attraction many are excited for is inspired by Moana, Journey of Water. The water attraction is slowly coming to life as the offering aims to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again.

At the moment, the new walk through attraction is undergoing Cast Member previews, but as we reported, the first look of the “ride” is already out.

Disney Parks took to TikTok to share the ride, so that future guests could get a better understanding of what they will experience. There is both a wet and dry path that guests will walk through.

Considering that this is more of a walk-through experience rather than a new ride, many have been questioning the new warning sign displayed by Disney.

Thrill Geek (@thrillgeek) shared the warning signage for the attraction, and many have questions regarding the language used.

One of the most notable ones is the use of Patron instead of guest. Disney always has used guest to refer to the people who enter their parks, so this is a massive shift from its iconic language. Thomas Ralph replied, “What is a “patron”? Disney parks have “guests”.”

Another thing that people realized is that this signage is one that one would find out by a pool at a Disney resort. It is a water-based offering, but never would a guest be in any way submerged in water. Greyhairedsnake said, “FFS, will Journey of Water require lifeguards at this point?” and Dre said, “So it’s a resort pool in the middle of a theme park.”

Amanda pointed out one of the most talked about points, “The last few bullets make me never want to walk through it. 🤢 that we have to tell people with diarrhea to stay away makes me wonder WHY we have to say that.” Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is not allowed for any guest with diarrhea. It is an interesting request as that would not be a visible issue that Cast Members could catch, but also, as we mentioned, there is a dry path available, and the wet path has squirting water features, but will never submerge any body part in water.

That being said, Mickey Mouse has spoken.

The ride also has a bathing load, making it truly read as if it were a pool, although it is not. Some have accused Disney of allowing AI to write the prompts due to the confusing nature of the warning sign.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open this year, but an official date is not yet announced.

“Explore the wonders of water along a lush trail that’s fun for all ages—based on the Disney animated film Moana,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where you can play with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, you’ll find that:

Water Is a Friend: Moana befriended the ocean… and you can, too! Enjoy magical encounters with water and discover its playful personality, just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Water Connects Us All: All water is connected—and it connects us to one another. As you traverse this trail, you’ll connect and interact with water in new ways. And you’ll learn about the global water cycle, which takes water on a wondrous adventure around our planet.

Water Needs Protection: Throughout your journey, you’ll learn how you can help protect this precious natural resource and make a positive impact on the world.”

What do you think of Disney’s newest warning sign?

