Disney Creates Massive Female Genitalia Fountain

When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, there is always so much to take in. From attractions to food, to theming, shops, and more — there is so much to explore. That being said, there have been new offerings and structures added to the park in the past that had to be removed due to their appearance and what Guests perceived, which was a lot more rated R than Disney intended. Now, a new creation may be suffering the same fate.

Walt Disney World Resort always seems to have something under renovation. As Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be complete, the same rule applies to Disney World, which is always being reimagined with the latest technology, stories, ideas, and IP — and leaves Guests always wanting more.

The last Park we saw get a major overhaul was Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as both Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land were added in. Now, EPCOT is undergoing a major transformation. The major section of EPCOT that is being updated lies in the front half of the Park with Future World. At the moment, Guests entering the Park are met with a multitude of construction walls at every turn. If you are planning to visit the theme park, Guests should know that Future World is undergoing a huge renovation right now, which as a result, will divide the section of the park into three new neighborhoods — World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature (with World Showcase of course located in the back of the park).

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open soon, which will be fanrastic as the section takes up a large chunk of land in the park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. The current attraction many are excited for is inspired by Moana, Journey of Water. The water attraction is slowly coming to life as the offering aim to open later this year at Walt Disney World in EPCOT in World Nature.

For those of you unaware of this upcoming Disney attraction experience, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will be a self-guided tour on a trail where Guests can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again.

Recently, some aerial view photos have been released of a five-ring fountain which is set to be the centerpiece of World Celebration. From below, the fountain will surely be a stunning sight, but at the moment, from above, it seems to represent female genitalia. This is shockingly not the first time that EPCOT has had its structures represent genitalia. In Morocco, there previously lived a small tower that many publically referred to as a “penis wall”. This became such a popular thing across social media that Disney actually patched up the structure completely.

Original Orange Bird (@ogorangebird) shared the two images side by side, indicating that these both represent female and male genitals.

To think we could have had these two icons exist together at the same park.

When looking at the new structure, it certainly is not hard to see how it resembles female anatomy from the birds-eye-view, but will hopefully not appear that way for Guests once it opens.

More on EPCOT

Recently at EPCOT, a sudden evacuation caused Guests to be evacuated from multiple attractions and an entire land. One Disney Guest took to Reddit to see if anyone knew why they were being evacuated from The Land pavilion in EPCOT. The Guest stated, “Anybody in Epcot today knows why the entire Land Pavilion was briefly evacuated? My group was about to board Living with the Land before everyone was rushed out of the building.

According to various social media posts, Guests were not made aware of why they were being evacuated from The Land but were urgently rushed out of the door. Melissa replied that the evacuation felt like it was “urgent frantic “Get everyone the hell out of here ASAP” All Guests were sent through emergency exits.

This would have disrupted operations everywhere within The Land pavilion, including Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, Awesome Planet, Garden Grill, and Sunshine Seasons. The land is a vast indoor pavilion in EPCOT housing multiple popular attractions and dining locations, and it also serves as an air-conditioned resting spot with lots of seating, bringing in large amounts of Guests.

No Guests had been reported injured due to the evacuation, and it seems Cast Members have worked safely and efficiently to evacuate Guests.

Guests can currently enjoy the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival when visiting the theme park.

What do you think? Does the new structure look a little inappropriate?

