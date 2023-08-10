Large Portion of EPCOT Shut Down, Entire New Land Coming Soon

EPCOT at Disney World in Orlando has a significant portion of its area closed down. Some new aerial photos provide insight into the latest massive land opening soon to Guests.

EPCOT at Disney World – Everything Going On and What’s Coming Soon

As mentioned above, a large portion of EPCOT has been closed off for quite some time as construction continues within the Park. But more on that later as some recent developments have come out of EPCOT. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, recently conducted Cast Member previews, as the photo above shows a line just outside the new area where the experience will soon open to all Guests. Cast Members were able to bring one Guest with them and were able to see the further area weeks before Disney World looked to make an official announcement of the land opening up to Guests. Testing also began on the attraction back in June. For those who may not yet be familiar with the forthcoming Disney attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, promises an engaging self-guided tour along a scenic trail. Here, Guests will be able to immerse themselves in playful interactions with water, tracing its captivating journey from the sky to the oceans and back, as detailed on the official WDW website.

World Celebration at EPCOT is also set to open as construction is ramping up in the closed-down area, a relatively large portion of the EPCOT Disney Park. Disney announced that the new site and land are set to open sometime at the end of 2023, with the potential for that date to move to early 2024. World Celebration will unveil a captivating central space adorned with numerous distinct gardens, each exuding its unique charm. The focal point will be a magnificent planter reminiscent of EPCOT’s iconic five-ring emblem. Abundant seating and shaded areas will beckon you to forge connections with fellow visitors and embrace the natural world in this verdant, fresh expanse. Bioreconstruct on Twitter seems to have all the industry inside knowledge on construction inside Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Recently, some new aerial photos revealed additions to World Celebration as Guests anticipate its opening.

In this aerial photo:

1 Five-ring EPCOT logo

2 Dreamers Point. Statue of Walt Disney to be here

3 Interesting sculpted shade structures

4 Interesting grids in pavement. LED patterns?

5 Possibly stroller parking

5 Journey of Water entrance pic.twitter.com/a9qn2SIsTw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

Aerial look at World Celebration. A 5-ring EPCOT logo will be at center, with the walls forming the globe in the logo.

Arrow at what seems to be a basin. pic.twitter.com/hdTtJFQ4oJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

The tweet above shows where a 5-ring EPCOT logo will be front and center as walls will also assist in forming the new logo for this land. The yellow arrow in the tweet above points to where what seems to be a basin.

Aerial overview of World Celebration. Many walkways are complete. There's pavement also at what will be a 5-ring EPCOT logo at center, next to walls forming the globe in the logo. pic.twitter.com/yLjp4JGXuh — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 10, 2023

You can see in the Tweet above that many of the walkways have been completed, and some pavement has been laid down to secure the new EPCOT logo. Construction seems to be moving enormously as the new area looks to open sometime within the next few months. Guests have been complaining at how narrow and ugly the EPCOT entrance and its surroundings have been, especially with getting around the Park thanks to all the construction walls in place. Soon, those walls will come crumbling down, and a brand-new World Celebration will be revealed for all Guests to enjoy.