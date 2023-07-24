Hundreds of Disney Guests Urgently Evacuated From Theme Park Land

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they often expect to experience magic, but being evacuated from an entire land is usually not part of the dream.

Evacuations often happen at attractions at Walt Disney World. At times, a Guest may be on the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom, for example, when the ride breaks down, and the only way to safely remove the Guests is to evacuate them. Maintenance issues tend to be the big culprit for these breakdowns. Still, in other cases, there have been more severe issues, such as a small fire causing all Guests inside Cinderella Castle dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table to evacuate.

Today at EPCOT, a sudden evacuation caused Guests to be evacuated from multiple attractions and an entire land. One Disney Guest took to Reddit to see if anyone knew why they were being evacuated from The Land pavilion in EPCOT. The Guest stated, “Anybody in Epcot today knows why the entire Land Pavilion was briefly evacuated? My group was about to board Living with the Land before everyone was rushed out of the building.

Another Disney Guest, Melissa (@MelissaSkavlem), took to Twitter to also state that they were evacuated and that it was urgent. They noted, “Just evacuated from @WaltDisneyWorld’s the Land at Epcot. Seemed like an urgent evacuation.”

Just evacuated from @WaltDisneyWorld’s the Land at Epcot. Seemed like an urgent evacuation. — Melissa Skavlem (@MelissaSkavlem) July 24, 2023

According to various social media posts, Guests were not made aware of why they were being evacuated from The Land but were urgently rushed out of the door. Melissa replied that the evacuation felt like it was “urgent frantic “Get everyone the hell out of here ASAP” All Guests were sent through emergency exits.

This would have disrupted operations everywhere within The Land pavilion, including Living with the Land, Soarin’ Around the World, Awesome Planet, Garden Grill, and Sunshine Seasons. The land is a vast indoor pavilion in EPCOT housing multiple popular attractions and dining locations, and it also serves as an air-conditioned resting spot with lots of seating, bringing in large amounts of Guests.

No Guests have been reported injured due to the evacuation at the time of this article’s publishing, and it seems Cast Members have worked safely and efficiently to evacuate Guests. Inside the Magic will update the situation as more information comes to light.

Other Disney World Evacuations

As we stated at the top of this article, evacuations at Disney are things that we tend to see often, especially if it is just a singular attraction. Most recently, TRON Lightcycle / Run was evacuated at Magic Kingdom. All Guests were evacuated at the sound of a siren.

Other EPCOT attractions have been known to break down, including the newest ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. An evacuation can indeed occur at any attraction at Disney World and often is not a cause for concern to Guests. When Guests are evacuated, they will receive a Multiple Experiences pass allowing them to enter the Lightning Lane of another attraction. The ride which was evacuated will likely temporarily close for maintenance and often returns to regular operations later in the day.

