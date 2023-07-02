New Disney World Ride Closed Following Emergency Evacuation

The newest Walt Disney World ride closed on Saturday after an emergency evacuation.

A trip to the Disney Parks isn’t complete without a ride breakdown. Though expected from technically advanced rides like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, breakdowns also come for classics like Haunted Mansion and Expedition Everest. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have lamented ongoing maintenance issues and a worsening Disney Parks experience.

On Saturday, Reddit user u/a8ree was steps away from riding TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom when alarms began blaring throughout the attraction building.

“I was in the queue today for Tron just a few rides from going on when the siren sounded, lights came up and we were told to evacuate,” the Guest wrote.

Disney Cast Members didn’t explain the cause of the evacuation. Despite the unknown emergency, TRON Lightcycle / Run is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Head to Guest Services with questions about ride breakdowns impacting your Walt Disney World Resort vacation. Guests who purchased an Individual Lightning Lane should expect to receive a refund or replacement multi-experience pass on the Disney Genie app.

More on the Newest Walt Disney World Ride

TRON Lightcycle / Run opened next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park in April. It followed years of success at Shanghai Disney Resort.

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

“Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory. TRON Lightcycle / Run is one of the fastest coasters at any Disney Theme Park in the world.”

