Guest Attempts to Break Restraints and Stand-Up Mid-Ride, MULTIPLE Times

During a recent trip on Flight of Passage, a Disney World Guest attempted to break out of the restraints and stand up mid-ride.
Avatar — Flight of Passage is easily one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pandora-themed attraction draws Guests in each and every day and typically has over an hour wait time — if not two hours.
Twitter user Drunk Stormtrooper shared a video to social media, writing:
My favorite ride! #FlightOfPassage #Pandora #Avatar #AnimalKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld
— Drunk Stormtrooper🕺🍻 (@WDWdrunktrooper) May 1, 2022
To which another Disney fan, Bill Zanetti, replied:
How is someone not remaining seated?! That seems almost impossible…
Drunk Stormtropper responded to Bill explaining that it happened four times throughout the ride!
Again, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules include remaining seated with hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times.
