Guest Attempts to Break Restraints and Stand-Up Mid-Ride, MULTIPLE Times

Avatar — Flight of Passage is easily one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The Pandora-themed attraction draws Guests in each and every day and typically has over an hour wait time — if not two hours.

If you have never ridden on the back of a banshee at Avatar — Flight of Passage, Walt Disney World describes this thrilling attraction as: Board your own mountain banshee and embark on a thrilling expedition, where interstellar explorers like you get an up-close look at this moon’s incredible landscape. Bonding with a banshee is a crucial step in the life of a Na’vi hunter on Pandora—and flying on the back of one of these powerful creatures is an important rite of passage. Now, as a visitor to Pandora, you finally have the chance to test yourself like a Na’vi! ©Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. JAMES CAMERON’S AVATAR is a trademark of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All rights reserved. While on Flight of Passage, Guests must remain fully seated on the back of the “Banshee” while the restrains hold you in place. You must hold onto the hand bars at all times with the restraints pushed up against your back and your feet are planted on the floor. Disney puts these rules and regulations in place in order to keep the Guests as safe as possible while enjoying themselves at the Parks. One Guest decided to try and break these rules and stand up mid-ride as in a video posted to Twitter, you can hear a Cast Member come over the loud speaker and say “please remain seated”.

My favorite ride! #FlightOfPassage #Pandora #Avatar #AnimalKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld

How is someone not remaining seated?! That seems almost impossible…

Again, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules include remaining seated with hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times.

