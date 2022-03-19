Disney Guests Jump Out of Moving Attraction Vehicle at EPCOT

As of late, we have seen Guests jump out of moving ride vehicles for various reasons. One Guest jumped off of Big Thunder Mountain to retrieve his cell phone while another Guest jumped out of the Living With the Land boat to steal a cucumber.

Just yesterday, another pair of Guests jumped out of a moving attraction at EPCOT.

Yesterday, Guests were riding the Gran Fiesta Tour inside the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT when suddenly, a couple decided to jump out of the moving boat as they were “worried about their kid”.

Disney World Guest Lorna C. explained that towards the end of the ride, the couple did not wait for the ride to come to a complete stop before exiting the vehicle. Instead, they jumped out of the moving boat as they “were worried about their kid who was patently waiting at the end of the ride.”

The Cast Member told them multiple times to remain seated, but the Guests did not listen and, instead, they proceeded to yell at the Cast Member. The other Guests inside the ride ended up being stuck as the Cast Member had to delay the ride as they continuously told the couple to stay seated, who, clearly, did not listen.

Eventually, the ride started up again and Cast Members were able to help the remainder of Guests out of the ride and to safety. Once exited, Lorna C. said she saw the couple who jumped out of the boat with their kid outside of the attraction with Cast Members and a manager.

It is unclear if the Guests were escorted out of the Park, but we are glad to hear everyone was safe.

Jumping out of a moving ride vehicle after being told to stay seated at all times is extremely unsafe and a violation of the rules at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Depending on the scenario, a Guest can be removed from the park and even receive a lifetime ban for breaking the rules such as these.

For Disney World’s full rules and regulations, visit their website here. Additionally, if you are ever unaware of whether something is or is not allowed, you can always ask a nearby Cast Member.