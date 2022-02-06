Universal Ride Shut Down After Unruly Guest Refuses To Stay Seated

When thinking of a trip to a theme Park, what comes to mind? Exciting attractions? Thrilling roller coasters? Amazing food? Usually, these are all the normal experiences for Guests visiting any of the Universal Studios theme parks but sometimes things can go wrong.

Sometimes, Guests don’t follow the rules which unfortunately can tamper with the experience for other Guests. From ride breakdowns to fistfights, when Guests do not follow the rules things can sometimes go haywire.

A recent video posted to TikTok is a great example of this, explaining how a ride at Universal Studios was forced to be evacuated due to an unruly Guest. See the full video from @hadiyyanoelle below:

When a dinosaur escapes it’s enclosure.. #mcdonaldshacks#corememories #TeamofTomorrow #DIYwithBlock #jurrasicworld#datenight #trending #viral #fyp

As you can see, the ride was apparently shut down and evacuated after a Guest refused to stay seated in their boat. This is not only an annoyance to other Guests but a safety hazard as the Guest could have hurt themselves or others on the ride. Everyone was forced to leave the ride because of this one Guest, resulting in a rather annoying experience for all involved.

Things like this tend to happen on slower-moving rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure or Splash Mountain in Disney and it is always a hindrance to the ride experience. Find Universal Orlando’s official rules and regulations list here.

More on Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando:

It’s Lunchtime and You’re on the Menu. One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. He’s bearing down on you and your only escape from his razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop? Ahead of Its (Prehistoric) Time When built, the 85-foot plunge was the largest theme park water descent ever constructed.

Water, Water Everywhere 1.5 million gallons of water are used in the ride.

Have you experienced a situation like this one before? Let us know in the comments below!

