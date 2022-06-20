What Happens to Your Reservation When Disney’s ‘Guardians’ Coaster Breaks Down

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT on May 27. Since then, the first-ever reverse-launch rollercoaster at the Disney Parks has suffered numerous malfunctions and breakdowns.

Some Guests have even speculated that Disney toned down the ride due to motion sickness complaints. However, it’s more likely that effects are broken rather than “toned down.”

If you’re wondering what happens during a breakdown if you’ve paid for an Individual Lightning Lane or reserved a spot in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind virtual queue, Reddit user u/heythereitssteve recently shared their experience:

The Walt Disney World Guest shared a photo of their location in the queue, just minutes from boarding the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed coaster, along with a screenshot of the Walt Disney World app showing Cosmic Rewind was temporarily closed.

Not only did the Guest have a Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind reservation time, but they were reportedly ten minutes out from a reservation at EPCOT’s Garden Grill when the coaster broke down.

Eventually, the Guests made it to their reserved dinner without being charged a cancellation fee. Cast Members gave them a new Lightning Lane to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind anytime later that day.

Other Walt Disney World fans asked the Guest for an update on their experience. They replied that thanks to the Cast Member’s assistance, they were able to ride Cosmic Rewind when it reopened later that evening:

It did come back. And it. Was. Awesome. Incredible ride.

Always ask a Cast Member about your options if Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind breaks down during your scheduled Lightning Lane or virtual queue time slot!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world and the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney Park attraction! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches.

It’s the second Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) themed attraction in the United States following Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, which took over the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disneyland Resort. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Has Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind broken down during your visit to Walt Disney World? Share your experience with us in the comments.