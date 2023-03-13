Dead Animal Discovered on Walt Disney World Skyliner

One Guest made an incredibly shocking discovery at the Walt Disney World Resort, sharing a somewhat disturbing photo online.

When riding Disney’s Skyliner, you expect to be transported to your destination with little to no issues. Disney specifically designed its Skyliner service to be as easy and relaxing as possible, and we have to say that it’s by far the best and easiest way to get around the massive Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner and glide past incredible views of the Disney Resort’s waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks. The Skyliner connects to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, meaning both of these Parks are just a short ride away. The transportation service connects to Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

However, there are definitely things you don’t expect to see when boarding Disney’s Skyliner, and that list includes animals.

A photo posted by a Walt Disney World Guest is going viral on Reddit, and for a good reason. The photo shows what appears to be a dead fish in the side compartment of one of the cabins.

You can check out the shocking photo below:

We have no idea how a fish made its way into a cabin on the Walt Disney World Skyliner, but we have to say we’re almost impressed. Of course, it’s possible a Guest did this themselves, which we would strictly advise against doing.

Recently, a Guest exposed their breasts to others as they passed them by on Disney’s Skyliner, another activity we would heavily advise against. There’s actually been a recent uptick of “streaking” going on in Walt Disney World, something we’ve covered here multiple times at Inside the Magic.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney World news stories!