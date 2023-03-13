Disney World Attraction Gone For Good, Removed Entirely

After canceling all showtimes, one Walt Disney World attraction is officially no more, with Disney stopping it altogether.

In October 2021, Disney officially started its 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This event brought in quite a few limited-time experiences, decorations, merchandise, and treats for Guests to enjoy.

Like all things, this celebration has to come to an end at some point, and Guests don’t have much longer to enjoy it. The official end date for the event is March 31, 2023, and Disney is wasting no time getting the Parks ready for normal operations to resume.

During this celebration, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom all got new nighttime shows for Guests to enjoy. However, it seems Animal Kingdom’s version is the first to go.

Inside the Magic reported on Disney seemingly cutting all showtimes for Tree of Life Nighttime Awakenings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney did not give an official statement regarding this attraction, but now we’ve noticed that the show has been removed from the 50th Anniversary page. This show featured the iconic Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom lit up with various effects shining on it.

