A viral TikTok taken at Disneyland Resort has inspired conversations about the safety of scooters and electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs) in the Disney Parks. Disney offers rental ECVs, but the video showed a non-Disney scooter nearly crushing a little girl playing in a roped-off area that was not intended to be a walkway.

Some Disney Parks fans feel that the near-miss incident should stir significant change. TikToker Patrick (@igotz2p) suggested a short safety course that Disney Resort Guests planning to use a scooter or ECV would be required to take ahead of their vacation:

“Anyone who goes to any of the Disney Theme Parks and who has to use an ECV should go through some kind of e-learning before making it through the Park gates,” Patrick said. He called it an “E learning permit.”

“Disney uses these Guest pass bracelets now, they could maybe add a ‘completed ECV course’ section to the Guest profile,” Patrick wrote in the comments.

“The speed should be limited too,” @likewowreally agreed.

“All personal ones need to sign a safety contract as well when they enter,” @orlandoloftdog wrote.

While scooters and ECVs help Guests with mobility issues successfully navigate the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, they can cause injuries if misused in crowded areas. The responsibility falls on all Disney Park Guests – ECV drivers should always go slow enough to stop suddenly, and walking Guests should never step in front of a moving vehicle.

Should Disney scooter and ECV rules be stricter? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.