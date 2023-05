A young girl is lucky to be unharmed following a preventable Disneyland accident. Her mother shared a video of the incident online, warning others how quickly things can go wrong if scooter and ECV drivers behave irresponsibly.

@therosewitch25 shared the video of her young daughter playing with Disney Cast Members in an area not designated as a walkway. As she ran back to her mom, a scooter came barreling through at top speed and barely missed the little girl:

After some commenters accused the mother of not teaching her daughter to watch where she is walking, she shared another video from the same area. It was roped off and filled with Guests, meaning that the scooter driver had to weave through multiple groups before nearly hitting the little girl:

“It was a designated spot for kids to be running back and fourth,” the Guest commented. “She wasn’t supposed to be there she actually drove… through Cast Members… It was absolutely her fault in this instance.”

The mother held no resentment toward ECVs and scooters, explaining that she uses one herself as a pregnant mom taking her daughter to Disneyland Resort. But she warned other users to be cautious and not go top-speed through crowded areas.

“In this instance it was her fault. I was actually using one this day too cause I’m 9 months pregnant but she was totally in the wrong,” she said. “There were Cast Members trying to block the area she was just scoot scootin to fast for them.”

Give plenty of space to motorized scooters or ECVs while visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney. They can’t always stop quick enough to prevent a similar Disneyland accident. If you’re driving, go as slow as possible in crowded areas.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.