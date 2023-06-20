Adult Guests Rope Child Into Fistfight at Disney World

A recent Walt Disney World fight left a permanent mark on a child involuntarily involved in the brawl.

Theme Park violence is a nationwide problem – and Disney Parks aren’t immune. Two families were banned from Walt Disney World Resort last month after fighting about a photo opportunity. The now-viral brawl left the sidewalk entrance to Magic Kingdom Park bloodied, with custodial Cast Members shielding young Guests from the brutality.

Magic Kingdom hosted another viral brawl last summer when two families dueled over line-cutting in Fantasyland. Videos of the fight shocked Disney Parks fans, starting a worldwide conversation about declining Theme Park Guest behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Reddit user u/NickRegan79 visited Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While relaxing inside Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT, they witnessed two adult male Guests escalate a verbal conflict into a brutal fistfight.

“Next thing you know the person farthest from us gets pushed and then he throws a sucker punch,” the Guest recalled. “The other guy falls and almost body slams my goddaughter.”

The Guest confronted the two men and asked if they realized they’d nearly injured the six-year-old. But the man was unbothered, instead blaming the other man involved in the conflict. Still, it left a dark stain on the family’s otherwise magical Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

“It’s just gotten really sad lately and it’s not just Disney or theme parks in general,” the Guest said. “Everyone has just become so nasty to each other.”

Have you ever witnessed a Walt Disney World fight? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.