Guest Finds Major Flaw on Disney Ride During Breakdown

A Walt Disney World Resort guest called out a major “flaw” on Spaceship Earth while the ride was broken down.

Spaceship Earth

Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving dark ride in the World Celebration neighborhood at EPCOT. The attraction was slated for a significant update for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2021, but the project stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic. No announcements have been made since.

“Travel through time and explore the remarkable history of human communication from the Stone Age to the computer age,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible.”

“Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction.”

Recent Breakdown

TikToker Jeremy Little (@jlit28) used his free time creatively while trapped on Spaceship Earth!

The guest filmed an animatronic chipping away at a stone statue during the Renaissance portion of the ride.

“What the h*ll are you doing?” Little said. “You’ve been working on the same thing forever. Hurry up.”

Of course, Little’s video was made in jest – there’s nothing wrong with the animatronic itself. After all, while immersed in the magic of the attraction, it’s easy not to think about the fact that the busy stone carver never finishes his project!

Spaceship Earth has returned to regular operation as of this article’s publication. The constantly moving ride often stops temporarily so disabled guests and those with mobility devices can board.

