Guests Avoid Disney World Coaster After Terrifying Malfunction

A terrifying malfunction made guests hesitant to ride Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Walt Disney World Resort.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train opened in New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park in 2014. The ride features historic animatronics from Snow White’s Scary Adventures, a dark ride that closed to make room for the new theme park land. Another version of the Disney coaster resides at Shanghai Disneyland.

“Race through the diamond mine from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on a swaying family coaster ride,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline.”

“At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.”

Rollercoaster Malfunction

On Tuesday, TikToker Tomasina Tatterson shared a video of guests trapped on a Seven Dwarfs Mine Train hill. The attraction experienced an unknown malfunction, leaving dozens of riders exposed to the 90-degree heat and Central Florida sunshine for an extended period.

“They were stuck there for such a long time then it broke down again later!” Tatterson wrote. “In the hot sun! It was in the 90’s!! Needless to say it was the one ride we decided not to ride!!”

It is unknown if the riders were evacuated or if the coaster restarted while they were on board. Walt Disney World Resort did not comment publicly on the breakdown, but Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you ever been stuck on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.