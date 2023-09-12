Local Authorities Cause Disney World Shutdown

Local authorities were called to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort has a reputation for being “The Most Magical Place on Earth” for a reason. With so many rides and attractions to discover at the four theme parks, guests will need at least a few days to experience everything there is to offer. One of our favorite theme parks at Walt Disney World has to be Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which features rides like Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and the soon-to-be-extinct DINOSAUR. The newest experiences can be found inside Pandora – The World of Avatar, but if you happen to be visiting today, it may be a good idea to stay away.

According to a guest report, Avatar – Flight of Passage shut down at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Tuesday evening. It has not been confirmed as to what happened, but local authorities reportedly responded to a call from the ride, with sheriffs getting escorted into the actual attraction.

We don’t know the specifics about this incident, so we will update our story as more information comes out.

Pandora – The World of Avatar opened back in 2017, forever changing Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The land is of course, themed to the world-renowned Avatar franchise and was Disney’s attempt at competing against Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park areas. Many fans and guests were confused as to why The Walt Disney Company would create an entire theme park land dedicated to what was, at the time, a one-movie franchise. Many argued that the original Avatar film from 2009 did not have the cultural relevance needed to be the anchor of an entire land at Walt Disney World.

But what Walt Disney Imagineering was able to accomplish with the island is unprecedented. Pandora – The World of Avatar allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of Pandora, complete with incredible locations, delicious food, and jaw-dropping attractions.

The land features two rides, the previously mentioned Avatar – Flight of Passage and a more tame experience called Na’vi River Journey. Both rides are incredible in their own way, but guests looking for a truly immersive and thrilling experience should definitely get in line or purchase a Lightning Lane reservation for Avatar – Flight of Passage.

As we stated earlier, DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will soon be a thing of the past, with The Walt Disney Company once again confirming that the entirety of DinoLand U.S.A. is next up on the chopping block.

The current “plan” for DinoLand would see it get transformed into a South American-inspired area, getting a complete overhaul in terms of both looks and attractions. At Destination D23, Disney teased an Encanto (2021) themed experience, with DINOSAUR being refitted into an Indiana Jones experience.

