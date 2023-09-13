Disney Bus Meltdown Ends in Tragedy for Elderly Guests

Walt Disney World Resort offers multiple transportation methods between Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels – the Monorail, Disney Skyliner, watercraft… But none are as ubiquitous as the Disney bus.

Disney buses adorned with Marvel, Pixar, and Disney characters shuttle guests almost anywhere on the property. At rope drop and park closing time, dozens of Walt Disney World buses line up to take guests to and from more than 25 Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

As frequent as Disney bus service is, guests should expect a wait at the end of the night. Buses are crammed full and often struggle to keep up with guest demand.

The issue only worsens during inclement weather, when Disney Skyliner, watercraft, and Monorail service is suspended. That’s what happened to TikToker @jessiekyliee and her family, who found themselves trapped in freezing cold rain at EPCOT:

@jessiekyliee Like y’all couldn’t send more buses? Should’ve had a better plan than that 🙄 Babies were crying and older adults were shaking from being stuck in the cold rain so long. Was giving titanic and it was every man for himself 😩 #disneyworld #disneyparks #epcot #disney #florida ♬ original sound – seggzyjezzy

Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort were forced to walk to the front of EPCOT and wait for a Disney bus after the Disney Skyliner shut down.

The guests hiked from the International Gateway station to EPCOT’s entrance. When they arrived, they realized that Walt Disney World Resort only dispatched one bus every 20 minutes for the growing crowd. Even worse, each bus was shared between Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – two of the largest Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

The guest said many babies and elderly guests experienced physical effects from the cold, wet wait for Disney transport.

“Like y’all couldn’t send more buses?” the guest wrote. “Should’ve had a better plan than that 🙄 Babies were crying and older adults were shaking from being stuck in the cold rain so long. Was giving titanic and it was every man for himself.”

Many fans pointed out that Central Florida often experiences inclement weather. The guest argued that was further evidence that Walt Disney World Resort should have better transportation protocols.

“If it’s a [normal] Tuesday afternoon then they should have a more efficient bus system,” she wrote.

But most commenters empathized with the guests.

“That’s how they punish us poors,” @justjessice quipped. “You didn’t want to pay deluxe? Fine, walk the furthest to your stop and we won’t send you a bus!”

Have you ever been stuck waiting for a Disney bus? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park and Disney Transportation operations.