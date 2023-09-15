Tortuous Breakdown Reported at Obsolete Disney Ride

Dozens of guests were stuck during a tortuous breakdown reported at a popular Walt Disney World Resort ride.

With four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — packed with dozens of iconic rides, beloved attractions, mouth-watering dining locations, and shops that could quickly drain anyone’s wallet, it’s not hard to see why Walt Disney World Resort is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

And with the Disney100 celebrations about to kick off at the Orlando-based resort, bringing a blast from the past with a fan-favorite attraction’s return, Disney World is the perfect destination for the young and the young at heart.

However, dozens of guests had a less-than-magical experience at the parks after being stranded inside one of EPCOT’s most popular attractions.

TikTok user @disneyparksdiy shared a video of the tortuous incident, detailing how he and dozens of other guests were stuck for around 20 minutes aboard the boats of Frozen Ever After — which is being overshadowed by the version of the ride opening soon at Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen, making the ride appear obsolete.

In the video, we can see a boat with nearly a dozen guests going backward as the ride’s audio system announced, “Oh dear, there happens to be a delay. Stay seated, your boat will start moving again soon,” to which the guest replied, “Except our boat never moved again because we sat there for almost twenty minutes.”

The guest added that parkgoers had to listen to Elsa singing “Let It Go” repeatedly until cast members turned the music off as the tortuous ride breakdown extended. Finally, cast members drained parts of the ride to reveal platforms to help guests get off the boats and lead them into the evacuation path.

“This is not an easy process. But these cast members do an incredible job,” added the TikTok user. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

Thanks to all the Cast Members who have to do the hard work that is often overlooked #disneyparks #disney #disneyworld

Inside the Magic has reported on cast members risking injuries to help guests during ride breakdowns and even fire the department getting involved in evacuations at iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean.

Have you ever been evacuated off a ride at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!