Iconic Disney Ride Stormed by Firefighters After Incident

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo, the fire department is here to rescue you from an iconic Disney ride. Guess a pirate’s life is not for everyone.

Many Disney fans dream of hugging their favorite Disney character while visiting Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, whether that be Mickey Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain America, Winnie the Pooh, or Cinderella. But several Guests recently had a much different interaction with firefighters, who rescued them from an iconic Disney ride after nearly an hour of being stranded.

Michelle (@magickeymeesh) recently posted a video on TikTok sharing her experience after firefighters stormed the beloved Disney ride Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park. In it, the Guest asks viewers if they have ever seen “the pirates ride with the lights on,” referring to Pirates of the Caribbean, before adding the boat she was riding on was stuck near the end of the ride, as surely all boats on the ride at the moment had come to a complete stop, for nearly an hour waiting for Cast Members to respond to the incident.

The Guest continued to say that Cast Members turned on the lights on the ride inches away from Jack Sparrow’s — played by beloved actor Johnny Depp — treasure room near the end of the ride before turning off the running water on the ride’s “waterfall” as firefighters approached the boat in front of Michelle’s. “Firefighters are coming to escort us out. Ohmygod we’re being rescued,” she added before showing a video of herself and other Guests climbing the waterfall to the ride’s exit near the Blue Bayou Restaurant.

The Guest didn’t share additional details on the incident that triggered the fire department’s response at the fan-favorite Disney ride. You can see the video below:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park has become the stage of a shameful incident. Inside the Magic recently reported on a man who dragged their child through the water of the iconic ride as Guests sat perplexed. And other beloved Disney rides have also seen Guests jumping off cars and taunting Cast Members during ride breakdowns.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney ride? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!