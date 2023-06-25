Cast Members recently put themselves at risk of suffering a severe injury while trying to help Guests during an apparent ride breakdown.

Cast Members are the gears that keep Disneyland Resort running smoothly. Completing every task from merchandise supply, food preparation, and custodial duties to theme park security and ride operations, Cast Members always go above and beyond to make every Guest’s visit to the Happiest Place on Earth magical.

And while Cast Members are trained thoroughly to handle most situations at the Park and are aware of every procedure to ensure the safety of all Guests and themselves, a couple of Cast Members recently put themselves at risk of suffering a severe injury trying to help Guests during the apparent breakdown of an iconic Disneyland ride.

The video was posted by Sherief (@thejungleskipper) on TikTok. In it, we can see two Cast Members straining to pull a boat with multiple Guests on board during an apparent ride breakdown on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, with at least three boats stopped under the Southern California sun. The user asked, “Why does everything at Disneyland break down so much?!” in the caption of his video but didn’t provide any additional details on the incident. You can see the video below:

Why does everything at Disneyland break down so much?!

Many viewers commented that “it’s a small world” isn’t the only ride breaking down at Disneyland Resort, as they mentioned experiencing closures of other popular rides, like Indiana Jones Adventure, during their visit to the Park. Others commented that Disneyland should be doing more for its rides’ upkeeping. User @unika13.._ commented, “They really should close the park for one day and one big overhaul update on EVERYTHING before expanding or adding just an opinion,” likely referring to recent plans announced by Disney to set a new project in motion.

But what is most concerning is the strain Cast Members put on their body during the incident. User @jennnnnna1234 commented, “Work place health and safety would be having heart attack seeing 1 person pull boat full of people.” While two Cast Members were pulling the boat, it would appear that they were trying to pull multiple boats simultaneously, as the boat behind seems extremely close from the video’s angle.

Again, the user didn’t share additional details about the incident or its resolution. Still, it’s troubling to see Cast Members making that amount of physical effort on a regular Park day.

Is Disney cornering Cast Members with poor upkeeping?

While it is true that ride breakdowns appear to be more common at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure than they used to be, Disneyland officials, Cast Members, and many teams of workers are committed to the Park’s maintenance and proper operations.

An example of this is the extensive refurbishment that Indiana Jones Adventure underwent earlier this year, resolving multiple problems within the attraction that Guests had harshly criticized. Additionally, Disney set out an extensive — and slightly confusing — refurbishment schedule for multiple rides at Fantasyland this summer, along with temporary closures at Disney California Adventure and on the Disneyland Monorail.

However, despite Disneyland’s efforts and commitment to excellence, welcoming tens of thousands of Guests every day makes it hard to keep everything running smoothly all the time, no matter how hard Cast Members work for it.

