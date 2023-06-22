Guest Suffers Bloody Injury at Disney Park as Crowd Stampedes Around Him

A Guest was disappointed to find out “people could care less” about a bloody injury at a Disney Park, as he shared his recent experience while trying to rope drop for the first time.

Ah, the joy of visiting Disneyland Park for the first time. The emotional first peek at Main Street, U.S.A., the smell of the bakery and fresh popcorn as you walk by, and the majestic first look at Sleeping Beauty Castle, Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse’s Partners statue, and, of course, the crowds forming as dozens of Guests get ready to rope drop their favorite attractions.

Rope dropping is undoubtedly an extreme sport and not for everyone. And a Guest, unfortunately, found this out the hard way after experiencing a bloody injury during his first time trying to rope drop and his first visit to Disneyland Resort. Surely an experience he won’t forget.

Marc McComas (@marcmccomas) recently shared a reel on Instagram, taking his viewers along on his first visit to Disneyland Park, as the father “determined to ride one of [his] favorite rides of all time, Rise of the Resistance” in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most popular rides in Disneyland, holding some of the highest wait times almost every day and being among the attractions that offer Individual Lightning Lane — along with Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure.

The excited Guest commented that his wife and daughter were sleeping in, and he decided to rope drop at Disneyland. “Little did I know I’d end up at first aid later with blood all over my knee and palm,” he added.

In the video, we can see Marc walking into Disneyland Park on a rainy day, along with hundreds of other Guests who started “fast walking” toward Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as soon as the ropes were dropped at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. Unfortunately, just a few steps after entering the Star Wars-inspired land, Marc took a hard fall near the rock planters, cutting his knee and hand as other Guests stampeded around him, barely noticing the accident that had just happened.

“I’m impressed with my video skills. I hit the planter pretty hard, and yet I was still filming,” he commented. However, the injured Guest powered through, achieving his goal and riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance with a bloody knee and hand before visiting the first aid station in Main Street, U.S.A. You can click here to see the video.

The Guest shared his takeaways from the incident, commenting that while Disneyland Cast Members urge Guests not to run, the music that plays in the area says otherwise and that “fast walking” in the rain on slick surfaces is a bad idea, adding that “when in a hurry, people could care less if someone falls in front of them.”

Running in the Parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure — Downtown Disney District, and the hotels at Disneyland Resort is listed under the Resort’s “Prohibited activities,” stating, “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running.” Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations in place at Disneyland before their visit, as failing to comply with them could result in severe injuries, as we saw with this bloody injury, and could cause the Guests to be removed from the Park, banned for life, or arrested.

