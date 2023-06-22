A Guest is demanding a full refund and the cancellation of his Disney World vacation, accusing the company of theft after making ridiculous complaints.

Many Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort have had mixed reactions about their most recent experiences, from those who enjoyed exploring Magic Kingdom and paying Mickey Mouse a visit to those who complain that the Orlando-based Resort is losing its magic thanks to price increases, rude interactions, and continuous changes across the Parks. However, no Guest had gone to the lengths that an international parkgoer is trying to go, accusing Walt Disney World of theft and demanding a full refund for his Disney vacation.

Travel agent Chris T (@christrujillorios) recently took to her Instagram stories to share the frustrating interaction with a Guest who demanded a full refund and cancellation of his Disney World vacation after visiting the Parks for only one day, making the most ridiculous complaints.

Chris commented that she was offended by something that didn’t even happen to her, as a fellow travel agent had contacted her asking for her help with a problematic client, demanding the cancellation of their trip and requesting his money back “because he didn’t like waiting in line,” adding, “I don’t know what they expected to find at Disney. For the rides to be empty, waiting for them to go on?” Chris also mentioned more of the Guest’s ridiculous complaints about Florida’s weather, Disney Genie+ Service, and even his hotel room.

“It’s one thing to not know about Disney and never having visited the Park. That’s what we’re here for, to assist Guests as much as possible. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to demand a refund,” said Chris, adding, “Someone can’t go to Disney World in June, thinking that the weather won’t be too hot and the lines won’t be too long.” “That’s what you’re there for. You’re visiting a theme park that welcomes thousands of people eager to be there.”

Chris continued to share that the Guest had purchased Disney Genie+ Service and, while the travel agent explained in detail how to use the divisive service — and even managed to get them a place in the highly requested virtual queue for TRON Lightcycle / Run, “which not all of us do,” she added — the Guest complained and said it was a theft, as Guests can only access one Lightning Lane every two hours. “You can arrive earlier; you can reserve a private VIP Tour. There’s a solution for everything. And if you don’t like waiting in line and think going to Disney World is a theft, don’t go. Disney is not forcing you to spend your money there at gunpoint,” she added.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Guest continued complaining about his luggage not fitting in his room. “It wasn’t even a budget Resort. They were staying at the Art of Animation. And you’re saying you can’t fit your luggage in your room? Come on, it’s not like it’s an Inside Stateroom on a Disney Cruise, and even if it were, your luggage would still fit!”

Chris commented that the travel agent was genuinely concerned about the situation, even after she and other agents had told her that’s not her responsibility. “Once Guests arrive at their destination, there is very little we can do, especially after checking into the Resort. And Disney won’t refund him because ‘I don’t want to get in line’ is not a valid reason to ask for it,” she added.

While it is true that planning a trip to Disney World with Park reservations and other services is more complicated than it used to be, trying to blame Disney and your travel agent for your own ignorance and poor planning is unacceptable, as is complaining about the weather as if Disney controlled it. The (quite rightly) frustrated travel agent did not share any additional details regarding the problematic customer or any resolution. Still, as she mentioned, his ridiculous complaints were not a valid reason to demand a refund.

What do you think of this Guest’s complaints? Have you had an unpleasant experience at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!