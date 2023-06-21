Disney Park Suffers Five Major Ride Breakdowns in Just Hours

Disney’s Hollywood Studios combines the best in thrilling attraction technology in a family-friendly environment perfect for all Guests. The home of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the first-ever Mickey Mouse attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, this Walt Disney World Resort Theme Park allows Guests to step into their favorite movies!

But hosting some of the newest Disney attractions comes with downsides. Guests report countless ongoing maintenance issues at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in recent months, worsening as summer crowds descend on Central Florida.

Reddit user u/rollneers02 visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 20, arriving at rope drop for the best chance at short waits for the most popular rides. Unfortunately, they had a less-than-stellar experience at the Disney Park in just a few hours.

“There have been 5 different ride breakdowns from the most popular rides,” the Guest wrote. “Hollywood Studios at its finest for sure.”

“We spent over an hour in line for [ Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith] this morning just for it to break down and they made everyone get out of line,” they commented.

The Guest didn’t specify which other attractions broke down, but many Disney Parks fans reported similarly frustrating experiences.

“We went last year,” u/GoldDiamondAndBags wrote. “Spent over 5 hours in lines for rides that broke down while we were in line. I was pissed.”

“I’ve only visited once last year but I remember that was an issue with my visit,” u/pelb agreed. “Rocking Roller coaster was just down in the first half of our visit, then [Twilight Zone Tower of Terror] shut down for a while. Star Tours had just reopened when I got on it. Mickies and Minnies was closed most of the morning and my friend waited like 3 hours for the star wars ride.”

All of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ attractions are operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you experienced multiple ride breakdowns at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.