With the ongoing tug-war against DeSantis, did Disney finally bend to his will against gay men visiting the Parks?

“Disney vs. DeSantis” and “Woke Disney” have, unfortunately, become some of the most popular terms to come to mind when thinking about Walt Disney World Resort as the legal tug-war between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney World continues. The battle, which passed the year mark earlier this year, has even sparked concerns among business owners in Orlando and deterred hundreds of Guests from visiting Magic Kingdom, causing a troubling misconception for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Matteo Lane (@matteolane) recently shared a video talking about Disney with fellow comedian Andrew Santino (@cheetosantino), voicing some misconceptions about visiting the Orlando-based Resort after saying he’s never been to Disney World.

“With a child, it’s amazing, right? But when adults go just alone, I’m always confused,” said Andrew, referring to Disney adults, who are often the target of severe online criticism. “You should not go,” Santino continued after Matteo commented he had a mustache. “Especially with the way that your gait, the way you walk. No chance. They’ll figure you out real fast,” probably implying that Matteo could be wrongly judged when visiting the Park — similar to a recent unjustified right-wing campaign against a Disneyland Cast Member.

“They’ll also sniff that I’m part Mexican, and I’ll be out,” commented Matteo, adding, “If you’re gay in Disney World, you’re either playing a prince or you’re arrested.” You can see the video below:

While Matteo’s comments were undoubtedly humorous, they are not farfetched. Unfortunately, we have seen the number of hateful demonstrations waving nazi flags and white supremacist messages outside Disney World increase recently, making many fear the extreme racism, wrongful judgments against men in the LGBTQIA+ community, and hateful behavior apparently on the rise in the Sunshine State.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have even voiced their concerns and even canceled their trips to Disney World to avoid spending money in or traveling to Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis’s hostile laws. And the situation isn’t any better at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as there have been similar reports of protestors outside the Park causing violent encounters despite California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and The Walt Disney Company.

It is essential to mention that Disney World authorities would never arrest a Guest based on their sexual identity, ethnicity, or religious beliefs. However, Disney officials may remove Guests, regardless of their identity, from the Parks, ban them for life, or arrest them if they engage in dangerous or aggressive behavior or break the Park’s rules. You can click here to learn more about Disney World’s rules.

