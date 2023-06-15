LGBTQIA+ Guests Are Canceling Disney Vacations Thanks to DeSantis’s Tyranny

LGBTQIA+ Guests are canceling Disney vacations to avoid spending money in or traveling to Florida under Governor Ron DeSantis’s hostile laws. This finding comes weeks after multiple nonprofit organizations issued Florida travel warnings for people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

DeSantis’s crusade against “woke” ideology has led to book bans, school curriculum censorship, bathroom laws, severe restrictions on gender-affirming care, banning underage drag shows, and more. Though he’s publicly scoffed at the travel warnings, many members of marginalized communities have begun to reconsider their Walt Disney World Resort trips.

One fan shared that their friend group has been planning a Disney vacation for years, collectively spending around $60,000 on flights, hotels, Disney Park tickets, food, and more. But they began to worry as their group included multiple members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I’ve been reading more and more horror stories and I’m scared they are only going to get worse before they get better,” they wrote. “It was going to be a lot of fun but I don’t want to give them money to turn around and spend to spread more hatefulness. I don’t want my friends to feel unsafe and I don’t want to feel unsafe.”

“If you go to Disney World, you could have your child taken from you,” another concerned writer said. “And to confirm they are trans, they will have to check their sex.”

Some expressed concern about a recent Nazi demonstration outside Walt Disney World Resort’s entrance.

“Neo Nazis are literally protesting outside Disney World as we speak because they think Disney is too ‘woke,’” one upset American wrote.” It’s a lot. So much anger and hatred. It’s a scary backslide for civil rights, civility, truth, sanity, etc.”

