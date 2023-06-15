Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists Declare Disney Nazi Protest Fake, Put on by Cast Members & “Antifa”

Conspiracy theorists are now calling “fake news” on a recent anti-Disney Nazi protest.

For the second year in a row, white supremacists and Nazis swarmed the entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in a protest against perceived “woke” policies. This year, the protestors replaced Donald Trump flags with banners supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently running for president amid an ongoing legal battle against Disney. Former CEO Bob Chapek soured the Republican Governor’s relationship with the company after speaking out against the Parental Rights in Education Act, widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Countless public figures, including Disney-descendent Abigail Disney, condemned the display in the following days. Many LGBTQIA+ Disney Parks fans considered canceling their vacations out of fear for their safety.

Now, Americans from the other side of the political aisle are also slamming the Walt Disney World Resort Nazi protest… But not for the same reasons.

After @PoliticalMath suggested that the protest was fake because no media outlets named the masked demonstrators, right-wing Twitter users came out in droves to theorize who might be behind the display aiming to villainize DeSantis supporters:

When the protest is real, the media will report the names of the protestors or ask readers to identify them When the protest is fake, they will not The only named people in that piece are the 6th generation Floridians who miraculously appeared on the scene with the exact form of outrage that the press wished to report

The only named people in that piece are the 6th generation Floridians who miraculously appeared on the scene with the exact form of outrage that the press wished to report — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 15, 2023

@GirlOnFire3030 claimed the protestors were Disney Cast Members in disguise, dispatched to inspire hatred toward DeSantis amid his battle against the company:

I knew these were Disney employees the minute I saw the first picture.

I knew these were Disney employees the minute I saw the first picture. — Girl👧 On 🔥Fire (@GirlOnFire3030) June 15, 2023

Another respondent, @LoriMills4CA42, blamed Antifa, a popular scapegoat for right-wing theorists in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots:

Antifa Halloween.

Antifa Halloween. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) June 15, 2023

@dekach1n simply identified the swastika-brandishing protestors as Democrats:

Democrats should be investigated, punished, & exposed for these literal false flag attacks. They aren’t, though, because the media is entirely on their side. This is why we need to grow right wing media – not just commentary – but actual investigation.

Democrats should be investigated, punished, & exposed for these literal false flag attacks. They aren't, though, because the media is entirely on their side. This is why we need to grow right wing media – not just commentary – but actual investigation. — dekachin (@dekach1n) June 15, 2023

There is no evidence linking the recent Nazi demonstration at Walt Disney World Resort to undercover leftists, Disney Cast Members, or anyone other than true Neo-Nazis. Inside the Magic will continue reporting updates about the demonstration as they become available.

Follow Inside the Magic for updated information about the Disney Nazi protest. Share your thoughts on these conspiracy theories with us in the comments!