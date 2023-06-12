Florida Holocaust Museum Speaks out About Disney World Nazi Protest

The Florida Holocaust Museum has issued a statement following Saturday’s Walt Disney World Nazi and white supremacist protest. Hours after Abigail Disney condemned the demonstrators, the museum urged concerned Americans to continue to speak out against hatred.

“The Florida Holocaust Museum condemns the neo-Nazi demonstration that insulted Disney parkgoers for the second year in a row,” the museum wrote in a statement shared on Twitter by Spectrum News 13 reporter Ashley Carter. “Flaunting hate symbols to children and families reflects the same cruelty and lack of regard for human dignity that has characterized the Nazi movement since its beginning.”

“As ever, we are all collectively responsible for making these reprehensible acts unacceptable in every context. We appreciate everyone who has spoken up to reject the Nazis and their antisemitic message, and we urge all Upstanders to continue to do their part. Let’s work toward a world where explaining hate to children is unnecessary.”

Florida Holocaust Museum releases statement on the protesters seen waving Nazi flags outside Disney World on Saturday: “We appreciate everyone who has spoken up to reject the Nazis and their antisemitic message, and we urge all Upstanders to continue to do their part.” pic.twitter.com/tEEYdxtT8G — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 12, 2023

As the Florida Holocaust Museum noted, this is not the first antisemitic protest at Walt Disney World Resort. In May of 202, neo-Nazis and white supremacists descended on the Central Florida Disney Park in a multiday protest. Some brandished Donald Trump flags not unlike the Ron DeSantis flags held by this month’s protestors.

Though the Walt Disney World Nazi protest is reprehensible, it’s not illegal in Florida. The Constitution protects the right to free speech and protest on public property. The demonstrators intentionally protest outside the entrance to the Disney Parks to avoid trespassing.

One day after the protest in Central Florida, anti-LGBTQIA+ religious protestors shouted at Guests outside the entrance to Disneyland Resort. Disney Security remained close to monitor the situation, though they couldn’t stop the demonstrators.

