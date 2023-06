One day after Nazis and white supremacists descended on Walt Disney World Resort brandishing swastika gear and Ron DeSantis 2024 flags, a religious protest broke out outside Disneyland Resort. While the Disneyland protest didn’t gather the same numbers as its Walt Disney World counterpart, it certainly attracted Guest attention.

TikToker @anthonyhernand6575 shared a video of two religious protestors shouting into microphones outside the Southern California Disney Park on Sunday, June 11:

Standing on opposing corners outside the main entrance to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, each protestor spoke loudly about Jesus Christ. Both brandished large black signs with anti-Disney and anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiments, as well as Bible verses. It’s unknown if the two men were part of the same organization.

Disney Security Cast Members stood guard near one of the protestors, who appeared to be yelling at specific Guests. Though the display is disturbing, it’s not illegal. Technically, the protestors stand outside of Disneyland Resort property and can cite their First Amendment right to free speech if questioned.

On your next visit to the Southern California Disney Parks, take an extra look around Downtown Disney – you might notice religious displays. California law protects proselytizing privately-owned spaces considered open to the public, such as malls and outdoor gardens. Fans have long lamented coming face to face with Christians and Jehovas Witnesses, who often set up tables or hand out pamphlets at the shopping and dining complex.

You won’t see similar displays at Disney Springs in Central Florida – where the law allows The Walt Disney Company to keep religious zealots off its property. But the same can’t be said for nearby airspace. Look up at the sky on your next visit to Walt Disney World Resort – a passionate local is regularly spotted skywriting Christian messages like “Jesus Loves U” and “Jesus Saves.”

Have you ever seen a Disneyland protest? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.