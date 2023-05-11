Guests Outraged at Religious Messaging in Walt Disney World

There have been recent movements from Florida Republicans attacking more of the rules and regulations at Walt Disney World following on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis’s non-stop battle with the company.

Now, lawmakers are talking about rescinding the “No Fly Zone” over Walt Disney World that was enacted after September 11 in an effort to protect the millions of Guests on the property each day. Granted by the FAA, the regulation states that no aircraft can come within 3,000 feet in altitude of the theme park within a radius of three miles. Disneyland and Walt Disney World are the only two theme parks in the United States to have that stipulation.

However, for years, one Florida resident has made the most of the outskirts of the limitations with his personal crop duster and a message for everyone within the Disney area. Jerry Stevens has been skywriting for the last two decades, with phrases including “Jesus loves you,” “Jesus Saves,” and other similar religious messages.

While most Disney locals are well aware of the potential to look up and see writings in the sky, many Guests aren’t prepared for it. Twitter user @beewithacamera was visiting the Magic Kingdom recently when they happened to look up and see a message seemingly directly over the Park. “Since when was Magic Kingdom a no-fly zone?” they ask. “Kinda don’t want this while i’m trying to enjoy a parade.”

since when was magic kingdom not a no-fly zone? kinda don’t want this while i’m trying to enjoy a parade pic.twitter.com/sxLpiuzQKI — strawberry short king 🍰 (@beewithacamera) May 10, 2023

The comments under their post are full of people saying they’ve seen the same types of messages for years, and @tallestbucheron says “seeing this always puts a big bummer on my park day.” Most of the comments were similar opinions, stating that it’s annoying to see the messages during, what should be, a vacation in the Disney bubble.

However, as @Suzdariffe points out, “if it reads ‘hail Satan’ it’s suddenly a different story,” to which @beewithacamera responds, “forget american atheists in this scenario, just think about all of the religions around the world and all of the people that are choosing to travel here. i know america is already so christianity-obsessed, but imagine how disrespected that must make people of other faiths feel.”

While Stevens is exercising his right to free speech, it clearly makes Disney Guests, Cast Members, and locals uncomfortable. Although he’s able to skirt around the No-Fly Zone, flying just high enough or just out of reach enough to avoid being within the parameters and fined, if the Florida lawmakers have their way, he very well could be flying directly above Magic Kingdom soon. Guests come from all over the world to forget the real world and make a little magic at Walt Disney World. Stevens may think he’s spreading messages of hope, religion, and love, but not everyone has his same beliefs, and it shouldn’t have a place at Disney World.

Have you ever seen the skywriting over Disney World? What do you think of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Please note that the Guest experience shared in this article is based on personal, individual experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike. The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the opinions of Inside the Magic.