“It’s Nothing New,” Chris Pratt Defends Himself From Haters, Compares Himself to Jesus

Over the past year, Chris Pratt has faced a lot of backlash for his religious beliefs, but the actor is determined not to allow anyone to change his mind.

Marvel fans got to see the actor return to the MCU once again as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) this year with the final movie with James Gunn and his crew. After this movie, some of the Guardians crew might return, but others are definitely saying goodbye to their roles for now.

Guardians 3 didn’t hesitate to add more to the MCU franchise, with Will Poulter now starring as Adam Warlock and exploring more about Rocket’s past, giving fans some much-needed clarity on what some of our favorite characters have gone through.

While Gunn is leaving Marvel Studios to be the CO-CEO of DC, Kevin Feige still has a couple of projects in mind with the Guardians crew. Chris Pratt’s future in the franchise is still an open possibility, but some fans really don’t want him to return. After attending a service at Hillsong Church, a church that openly supports anti-LGBTQ + beliefs, fans have been upset with the actor.

Pratt has faced this backlash for a while now, and fans weren’t happy when he was chosen to voice Mario for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) that was released a few weeks ago, and the actor had a moment to speak about his haters at a special screening.

He shared to Page Six how Jesus went through the same thing and quoted a bible passage to help explain why he is fine with his beliefs being persecuted:

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20. That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too.”

Pratt will likely face backlash for his beliefs until he retires because his fame and fans have a hard time supporting him while knowing that the church he attends, Zoe Church, has an affiliation with Hillsong. Some rumors have stated that Pratt will likely join the DCU as well, leaving the actor probably getting more backlash, but his Christian beliefs haven’t stopped the actor from doing a few shocking things.

He somehow beat Samuel L. Jackson to saying the F-bomb in an MCU movie and doesn’t go around trying to flaunt his beliefs on people. Fans will hate the actor regardless of what he does, and that’s something he is fine dealing with for the moment.

Do you think Chris Pratt deserves all the hate he gets? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!