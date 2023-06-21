Disney Cast Member Compliments Cross 1 Million

Since launching in 2021, a mobile app feature has given over a million Disney Cast Member compliments.

Disney’s Newest App Feature Leads to Over 1 Million Compliments

Since first launching in 2021, The new feature on the Disney mobile app, Mobile Cast Compliment, has garnered a large following on social media and within the app itself. It’s thus far led to over one million Cast Member Compliments being given out across the theme Parks.

Disney says more than 1 million Mobile Cast Compliments have been submitted since the app feature launched in October 2021. pic.twitter.com/m7GBg6KMuX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 20, 2023

The feature within the app lets you post a compliment to a Cast Member who you think did a great job of giving you a magical moment, helping you on your vacation, or anything positive you might have encountered throughout your time at Disney.

Disney says Cast Members who received "some of the highest number of compliments were recently recognized for their incredible guest service." pic.twitter.com/wXzOopuE78 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) June 20, 2023

Disney also mentioned how the Cast Members who received the highest number of compliments were recently recognized for their incredible Guest service. The comment section on the above tweet by industry insider and news reporter Scott Gustin received dozens of replies on how positive this was.

It’s an awesome system. I love sending in compliments to cast members who gave great service. — Gatorfan15 (@gatortebowfan15) June 20, 2023

The users on the app were very pleased with the news of Disney Cast Members receiving recognition for their magical service throughout Walt Disney World Resort and the other Parks.

I love that they added this in the app! I share a compliment nearly every visit now — snugzmeow (@Snugzmeow) June 20, 2023

Not many visitors to WDW knew about this app feature, but now that they do, we’re hoping to see an influx of Disney Cast Member compliments this year and next. With the recent Cast Member strikes leading to better employee pay and living standards, those magical moments you see on social media will surely go up across the board.

The Disney Bus Driver That Gave Guests a Truly Magical Moment – Disney Cast Member Compliments

The other day, Inside The Magic reported a magical moment captured on video where a Disney bus driver sang a popular song from the hit animated Disney movie Aladdin (1992). The moment was beautiful as Guests were returning from a long day in the Parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Check out the video below:

Have you heard? Testing Officially Begins on New ‘Moana’ Inspired Attraction at Disney World

Rhyan, our hero, seemed to have brought that magic and hope back through this beautiful video recorded on social media. It was excellent for the individual who recorded the video to give a shoutout to the bus driver, Rhyan, by politely asking him if it was okay to post this on the social media platform. So for folks looking to give out a Disney Cast Member compliment or two, head over to the Walt Disney World mobile app and mention Rhyan if you can.

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more positive and accurate news about your favorite theme Parks and entertainment IPs.