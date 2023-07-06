Guests Compensated for Experience on Disney World Ride

Guests were compensated on Wednesday after a negative experience on a Walt Disney World ride.

Frozen Ever After is one of the most popular rides at Walt Disney World Resort. The dark boat ride tells a story like “it’s a small world” and Spaceship Earth, but offers a small thrill like Pirates of the Caribbean and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. But the projection-mapped animatronics often experience technical issues, leading to Disney ride breakdowns.

TikToker @acos_nj shared this video after being stuck on Frozen Ever After for more than 35 minutes:

Despite getting two free Lightning Lane passes loaded onto their Disney Genie app, the Disney Resort Guest wasn’t pleased with their experience.

“Needs less [sic.] to say I hate Frozen,” they wrote.

More on This Walt Disney World Ride

Frozen Ever After opened in the EPCOT World Showcase in 2016, replacing Maelstrom in the Norway Pavilion. “Voyage to Arendelle aboard an ancient Nordic vessel as you take a musical tour of the wintery world of Frozen,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads.

“Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some ‘boulders’—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold. High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting ‘Summer Snow Day’ celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts!”

