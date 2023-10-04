Disney Cancels ‘Frozen’, Production on “Hiatus”

Looks like the gates to Arendelle will be shut tight for now.

For years, Frozen has stolen the hearts of millions of Disney fans, and the franchise has blown up to be one of the largest in Disney history.

To this day, there are some parents that will never escape the words “Let It Go” as it has been burned in their brains after their kids watched the film hundreds of times.

The first Frozen movie, which was released in 2013, brought in an astounding $1.28 billion at the worldwide box office.

The story, of course, followed Elsa (Idina Menzel), her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), and several other characters that they met along the way, including Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). The movie’s soundtrack became an instant hit, and the song “Let It Go” became one of the most popular Disney songs ever, reaching the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Six years later, Disney released Frozen II (2019). To no one’s surprise, the movie performed even better at the box office, bringing in $1.45 billion. It was the third-highest-grossing film of 2019, the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time.

To this day, Frozen II remains the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, just behind The Lion King remake, which also was released in 2019.

Since Frozen II was released, Disney has struggled with its animated films at the box office. The company saw three Pixar films released straight to Disney+ following the start of the pandemic, but even after its major return to the theaters, its revenue has been lackluster.

Disney has been met with controversies that seemingly caused the downfall of Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), Disney’s Strange World (2022), and the newest release, Elemental (2023). Disney has lost millions due to its animated films, and as a way to absolve some of those losses, the company recently announced that Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2 would be happening.

The love that many have of Frozen did not stop with the films. Now, guests travel to the Disney parks around the world to see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and the gang. The iconic characters are available for meet and greets, shows, and parades. Soon, they will even have their own lands within multiple theme parks.

At the moment, Hong Kong Disneyland is working on an expansion. The upcoming land, Arendelle: World of Frozen, will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others. Inside the Magic has continued to follow the construction progress at Arendelle: World of Frozen, with the latest updates being that the Arendelle Castle is now visible to Guests and that the pathway to this highly anticipated land was now open.

Also, Disneyland Paris is developing a land for Frozen!

Initially announced in 2019, the Frozen-themed land is part of a multi-year expansion program in development at Disneyland Paris. The project included Avengers Campus, which opened earlier this year, the new land inspired by Disney’s Frozen, and Disneyland Paris’ version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. However, the third area was reportedly scrapped by Park officials, and the future of the third part of this project is currently unknown.

Disneyland Paris is also developing a new area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, as well as a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park. Park officials have not announced the official timeline for these projects, but Disneyland Paris seems to be going full steam ahead.

Most recently, Disney announced the names of 4 rides coming to Fantasy Springs, the port themed to Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan opening next year at Tokyo DisneySea, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure, and Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy.

Of course, at Walt Disney World guests can meet Anna and Elsa in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT as well as ride Frozen Ever After. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios they can see the story of Frozen brought to life in “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration”.

Frozen has also made its way to Broadway, and for guests lucky enough to be visiting Disneyland Paris, they can see Frozen: a Musical Invitation.

As noted by Disney, “Be prepared to unleash the magic that lies within you on an enchanting Frozen journey that takes you to Kristoff’s barn. Along the way you’ll join Sven and Kristoff for a rendition of a classic reindeer tribute, master Anna’s magical dance moves in time to surprise Elsa in her Ice Palace during a joyful rendition of Let It Go. There’s even the chance to see Olaf in this heartwarming adventure for the whole family.

This show is very popular and places are limited, so please arrive early to be sure to get in!”

The show is very popular among Walt Disney Studios Park guests, but sadly is now shut down until October 21 as it is on hiatus.

The closure timing is unfortunate, as much of Disney entertainment has disappeared.

Now, guests will no longer get to see “Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” as it has ended, meaning a chunk of entertainment is gone. Of course, this left many Disneyland Paris guests devastated, as parades are an essential part of the Disney park experience.

Also, “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will close its doors temporarily from September 25 to October 20, 2023.

This will not be the only show to experience downtime, as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” will not be performed from Nov 6 to Dec 15, 2023, and “The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands” is also on hiatus until October 21, 2023.

