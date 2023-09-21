Disney Invests in R-Rated Entertainment for the Parks

The words “Disney” and “rated R” are two concepts that should never logically go together. With that in mind, the company has done all within its power to try and maintain that family-friendly image, all while dabbling in some very non-Disney projects on the side.

Disney Parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World are two of the most magical places on earth, home to princesses, pirates, and pixie dust. However, just because their primary demographics are families with children doesn’t mean they haven’t treaded some dark waters.

Putting the R in Disney Parks

The fact that the Walt Disney Company has had its Mickey Mitts in many pies would be a grand and glorious understatement as the brand continues to try to reach beyond the standard audience of young consumers. That said, some of their experimental attempts have had some shocking results.

It’s not that Disney hasn’t invested time, money, and effort into adult spaces. Why else would they have high-end restaurants, nightclubs, and piano bars at the Walt Disney World Resort? Attractions, however, are another matter.

It’s safe to say that most Disney-made attractions are pretty tame (we’re looking at you, “small world”), but they aren’t without a few thrills. Expedition Everest, Tower of Terror, and the former Rockin’ Rollercoaster are definitely intense examples, but what about something a bit more extreme?

Many hardcore Disney fans cite the ’90s as the company’s golden age. Under the leadership of the prolific Michael Eisner, the Disney Parks truly came into their heyday, especially Walt Disney World.

Eisner wanted to incorporate multiple experiences that would attract older guests ranging from teens to adults; that’s how fans got additions like Dinosaur, Star Tours, and the foundation for Disney Springs. However, his plans might have gone beyond just the teenage park-hoppers.

Poseidon Entertainment goes into greater detail on the various high-intensity attractions Eisner originally planned in the video above, as well as the speculation that Disney might have had a Halloween Horror Nights long before Universal Studios had the idea. Of course, Disney hasn’t abandoned all of his ideas.

Keep in mind that with the acquisition of studios and networks like Fox, Disney could still utilize some of the unused concepts for more grown-up attractions. There is certainly some interest in an Alien-inspired attraction, and Disney has the money, rights, and the power to do so.

Xenomorphs aside, there have also been developments made towards a land of fabled fifth-gate Park inspired by Disney’s greatest villains. If the reports from this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash are anything to be believed, the proposed project is undeniably something that will be made with older guests in mind.

All that being said, it’s unlikely that attractions of this nature will be something Disney invests in anytime soon, but they’re not impossible. As Disney has begun to show a larger interest in adult audiences lately, it might not belong before they set sights on new attractions.

Do you think Disney needs a more adult approach? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!