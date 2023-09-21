Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disney Invests in R-Rated Entertainment for the Parks

Disney Invests in R-Rated Entertainment for the Parks

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass 1 Comment
R-Rated Disney Castle

Credit: inside the Magic

The words “Disney” and “rated R” are two concepts that should never logically go together. With that in mind, the company has done all within its power to try and maintain that family-friendly image, all while dabbling in some very non-Disney projects on the side.

The Mickey and Walt statue in front of Cinderella's Castle inside Disney's Magic Kingdom
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Parks like Disneyland and Walt Disney World are two of the most magical places on earth, home to princesses, pirates, and pixie dust. However, just because their primary demographics are families with children doesn’t mean they haven’t treaded some dark waters.

Putting the R in Disney Parks

Mickey Mouse in front of the Disneyland Resort castle in California in black and white
Credit: Inside The Magic

The fact that the Walt Disney Company has had its Mickey Mitts in many pies would be a grand and glorious understatement as the brand continues to try to reach beyond the standard audience of young consumers. That said, some of their experimental attempts have had some shocking results.

Related: Multiple Abandoned Children Reported at the Magic Kingdom

It’s not that Disney hasn’t invested time, money, and effort into adult spaces. Why else would they have high-end restaurants, nightclubs, and piano bars at the Walt Disney World Resort? Attractions, however, are another matter.

expedition everest yeti
Credit: Disney

It’s safe to say that most Disney-made attractions are pretty tame (we’re looking at you, “small world”), but they aren’t without a few thrills. Expedition Everest, Tower of Terror, and the former Rockin’ Rollercoaster are definitely intense examples, but what about something a bit more extreme?

Eisner and Mickey at Disney
Credit: Disney

Many hardcore Disney fans cite the ’90s as the company’s golden age. Under the leadership of the prolific Michael Eisner, the Disney Parks truly came into their heyday, especially Walt Disney World.

Related: Op-Ed: Hollywood Studios Welcomes Childless Disney Adults

Eisner wanted to incorporate multiple experiences that would attract older guests ranging from teens to adults; that’s how fans got additions like Dinosaur, Star Tours, and the foundation for Disney Springs. However, his plans might have gone beyond just the teenage park-hoppers.

Poseidon Entertainment goes into greater detail on the various high-intensity attractions Eisner originally planned in the video above, as well as the speculation that Disney might have had a Halloween Horror Nights long before Universal Studios had the idea. Of course, Disney hasn’t abandoned all of his ideas.

Related: Animal Kingdom Gets Park-Wide Re-Theme

Keep in mind that with the acquisition of studios and networks like Fox, Disney could still utilize some of the unused concepts for more grown-up attractions. There is certainly some interest in an Alien-inspired attraction, and Disney has the money, rights, and the power to do so.

Oogie Boogie Bash
Credit: Disney

Xenomorphs aside, there have also been developments made towards a land of fabled fifth-gate Park inspired by Disney’s greatest villains. If the reports from this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash are anything to be believed, the proposed project is undeniably something that will be made with older guests in mind.

Related: Deadly Shooting Reported at Disney Resort Hotel

All that being said, it’s unlikely that attractions of this nature will be something Disney invests in anytime soon, but they’re not impossible. As Disney has begun to show a larger interest in adult audiences lately, it might not belong before they set sights on new attractions.

Do you think Disney needs a more adult approach? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!

 

in Disney Parks, Walt Disney World

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

View Comment (1)