Deadly Shooting Reported at Disney Resort Hotel

A Guest was allegedly found dead at Disney’s Old Key West Resort last week after their Disney Resort hotel room neighbors reported hearing a gunshot.

Hours after a Guest reportedly died by suicide at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, another Guest shared their experience with suicide at Walt Disney World Resort. Last week, Reddit user u/Disabled_Flower95 and their family heard a gunshot from their next-door Disney Resort hotel neighbor, who allegedly died of the self-inflicted wound.

“The noise was deafening,” the Guest recalled. “Scared the sh*t out of us I thought someone shot through the window. We assumed golf ball cracked through the window or someone set off a firecracker inside the room. They [were] in the attached deluxe studio to our one bedroom.”

Disney Cast Members did everything possible to comfort and distract the Guests, including offering counseling.

“The Resort did everything to try and keep us out of the room and around,” they said. “Chef Mickeys even kept us later and did extra magic but honestly I couldn’t get over the noise. It scared my one year old and newborn to death.”

The Guest is doing better after returning home but said the incident made them reconsider their safety when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

“I get it wasn’t the hotel or Disney’s fault but something about it just stuck,” they wrote. “I also feel like the guns in room thing makes me more uncomfortable what if that person decided to take out other people before themselves that’s what made me more upset.”

Firearms are banned from Walt Disney World Resort property, but Disney Resort hotels don’t have security checkpoints. Housekeepers did start mandatory daily room checks in the wake of the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting.

Walt Disney World Resort did not comment on the alleged death at Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site. International resources can be found here.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.