Disney Guest Claims Housekeeping Had “Zero Concern For Privacy”

While staying at a Walt Disney World Resort, Guests receive excellent housekeeping and customer service throughout their stay. Also known as “Mousekeeping”, the housekeeping crew is there to bring fresh towels, replace bed sheets, and restock toiletries throughout your stay.

If you are planning on staying in your room for longer than usual in the mornings, or if you come back from the Parks early, you can place a “Do Not Disturb” sign on your door, allowing the housekeeping staff to know that the room is currently occupied.

During a recent trip, a Disney Guest had a “not-so-magical” experience with Disney’s housekeeping. While staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, the Guest and their family were disturbed by housekeeping on multiple occasions.

“Despite us having our privacy tag on the door, housekeeping still knocked and insisted to come in for a “facility inspection” to make sure the lights and such were working,” the Disney Guest explained. “They woke my daughter up twice in doing this, which was bothersome,” they continued.

The Disney Guest proceeded to explain how housekeeping actually “turned on the lights while she (their daughter) was sleeping”. “They didn’t seem to care if they woke her up or not,” they explained.

“I get that they reserve the right to do so, but it’s like they had zero concern for our privacy,” they added.

Not only did this Guest experience what they felt like constant disruptions, but they also felt that housekeeping did not do their jobs as effectively as they should have. The Guest added, “Even though they interrupted our privacy almost daily, housekeeping didn’t bother to gather/replace towels. We ended up with a massive pile of them on the bathroom floor on our last day.”

It is unfortunate that the Cast Members continued to check on these Guests even with their “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door, however, we do want to note that Disney Cast Members are required to do facility inspections.

The Walt Disney World website states:

We reserve the right to enter any room at a Disney Resort hotel for maintenance, safety, security or any other purpose, even if the Room Occupied sign is displayed on the room door. View Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules.

Additionally, Walt Disney World describes their housekeeping service as:

Prior to Your Arrival Your room will undergo comprehensive cleaning—with added attention to: High-touch areas, like TV remotes and door handles

Floors, which will be steam cleaned and vacuumed between Guests During Your Stay Your room will receive light housekeeping service every other day (unless you choose to decline the service). This service will include: Removal of trash and used towels

Replenishment of towels and amenities throughout room and bathroom

Wiping and cleaning of the vanity and counter surfaces

Vacuuming, if needed

In addition, housekeeping tools will be cleaned between rooms. Inside Your Room

Individually wrapped glassware

Additional items that have been cleaned, sealed or wrapped in single-use packaging

Have you ever experience something like this at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.