Avoid Disney’s Early Check-Out Knocks With This Simple Hack

If you are staying at a Walt Disney World Hotel, the worst thing that you can experience is having to check out! Being in the Disney bubble is a positive experience for many, and gives them another chance to live in the magic. When you have to check out, oftentimes, that means your vacation is over, so Guests like to soak up every last minute of it.

Lately, many have been complaining about getting knocks on their door on their checkout day at early times like 8:00 a.m. by housekeeping, even though check out is 11:00 a.m. Although housekeeping will never kick you out of your room early, they are simply checking to see if you already left as they have to turn around the rooms in a small amount of time for incoming Guests.

On a previous stay at Disney’s Gran Destino, we also experienced a similar situation. At 8:00 a.m., we were woken up by a knock on our door by housekeeping; after noting that we would be there until 11:00 a.m., we then had another Cast Member ask us if we were leaving only an hour later at 9:00 a.m. At 10:00 a.m., one housekeeper walked into our room without knocking, assuming we had left.

It seems that the ongoing demand for Disney Resorts must be very high, as Disney is doing their best to quickly turn over its hotel rooms to new Guests. Unfortunately, at times, that means that they must allow their Guests to feel like they are being kicked out of their room earlier than expected. With check-in being at 4:00 p.m., however, it seems that leaving Guests to enjoy their room until check-out would still give housekeeping five hours to turn over rooms. With hotel rooms being rather costly at Walt Disney World, this early wake-up call on your final day of magic may not be the ending you wanted for your vacation.

When it comes to check out times, here is what the Walt Disney World website states:

The check-in time is 4:00 PM for Disney Deluxe Villas, 3:00 PM for the other Disney Resort hotels. The check-out time is 11:00 AM. When you arrive at your Disney Resort hotel, visit the Front Desk and we’ll provide any theme park tickets that are included in your Disney Resort Hotel Package—even if it is before the standard check-in time.

We are very aware that the early knocks are at no fault of the housekeeper, as they are solely doing the job instructed to them by Walt Disney World. But, there is a way you can avoid the knocking altogether!

If you call down to the front desk and alert them when you plan to check out, they will pass a note along to housekeeping staff to only knock after that time. We attempted this on our last visit, and it seemed to work perfectly, so this may be the solution for those wanting to soak in every last second of Disney magic on their final day at the hotel. It should be noted that this may not always work flawlessly, and messages may not be communicated appropriately every time. Please never show any anger or aggression to the Cast Member knocking, as they are just doing what they must!

Have you experienced this issue at a Disney Resort in the past? Let us know in the comments below.