Former Disney Housekeeper Speaks Out After Guests Complain of “Brain-Splitting” Check Out Calls

Recently, complaints have been growing regarding Disney’s housekeeping service and its rather harsh way of waking up Guests.

While a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida can already be an amazing time, staying on property can elevate your vacation even more. When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they get the chance to stay at one of the many revered Disney hotels that every fan loves to stay at. Whether you’re staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, or any of the other 25+ Resorts on property, every hotel is nicely themed to a different location or subject, immersing Guests deeply during their stay with the magic of Disney.

With so many incredible hotels and resorts to choose from like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Animal Kingdom Lodge and so many more, Guests are sure to have a great time both inside and outside the Parks. However, a concerning issue has been brought up recently by Guests regarding the housekeeping situation at some Resorts.

We reported on this issue earlier this week after one Guest shared their experience of Disney seemingly forcing them out of their hotel room rather early. After this was posted, we see several more Guests share the same experience online as well.

In a tweet from erica (@ericarose), the Guest details their disappointing experience with housekeeping:

This is very true, happened to us this morning. Knocking HARD with a card or pen. Heard the knocking on every door down the hall. Brain-splitting.

Another Guest (@MJAlex2020) also chimed in:

Happened to us when we were at French Quarter. We were at the end of the row and I thought they were being efficient, guess that’s just a ploy to get you out quicker

Disney has options for Guests who want to have a late checkout but it seems as though with Parks hitting capacity as of late, Disney is looking to get Guests out of their room as fast as possible. One former Cast Member (@BenWszalek), who served as a housekeeping manager, responded to these tweets and complaints:

And of course, utilize that Do Not Disturb sign. Put it on the door when you go to sleep and remember to take it off when you leave for the day. Just don’t be that guests that leaves it on the door all day and then gets mad their room was never cleaned. I got out of the hskp game 6 years ago and a lot has changed since then- there’s a lot of new tech that makes thing easier and better, for one. I’m not here to take anyone’s side, but wanted to add what I know to the conversation. Oh one thing I wanted to add- Hskp are absolutely getting constantly audited for the quality of their rooms, both by their direct managers and by QA managers sent from other resorts. Hskp and their managers’ performance are judged primarily by their QA scores and guest surveys.

While certainly annoying, it seems that the housekeeping staff at Disney are simply performing their job. Please remember that even if a housekeeper knocks on your Disney hotel room on your final day, that they are simply doing as they have been instructed. A good tip is to tell them when you plan to leave if they knock too soon, so that they can return later without interrupting your final hours at Disney!

More on Disney’s Hotels:

Direct-to-Room Service If you’re using the Direct-to-Room service, you can use your MagicBand or the Unlock Door feature on the My Disney Experience app to begin enjoying your Disney Resort hotel in certain areas—such as the pool—on the day of your scheduled arrival, even before your room is ready. You can also continue to use the Resort hotel facilities for the rest of the day after you check out. Mobile Resort Checkout Starting late-March 2022, select Disney Resort hotels are offering a new mobile feature for an easier checkout experience. Guests who have a credit card on file, or who have a zero-dollar balance, are able take advantage of this flexible option. Here’s how it works: First, ensure your card is on file, or that you have a zero-dollar balance, by opening the My Disney Experience app and navigating to your reservation details page. Select “View Charges” to review your information.

Once you have viewed and approved your charges, select the “Check Out Now” button in the Mobile Resort Checkout module to begin the checkout process.

Please keep in mind, if you decide to make additional purchases throughout the day, you will still be able to charge them to your room if you used the Mobile Resort Checkout feature. Luggage Assistance Exploring the hotel or theme parks before you leave? Store your luggage with Bell Services and enjoy the parks or Resort hotel amenities for the rest of the day. Simply tap the “Bell Services” button on your in-room telephone or carry your bags to the Bell Services stand near the lobby. You will be given a ticket and will have to return to the stand with this ticket to retrieve your bags. Participating Resorts The Mobile Resort Checkout feature is available at Disney’s Riviera Resort and Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Check back soon for updated availability information.

What’s your experience been like with housekeeping at Disney?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!