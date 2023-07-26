Disney Guest Dies After Incident at Florida Resort

A tragic incident has reportedly occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
According to multiple Guest witnesses, a Guest fell or purposefully jumped off of the Bay Lake Resort in Walt Disney World.
One Guest reports that the 5th-floor bridge to the Contemporary Resort was closed early this morning after the incident occurred.
Security and first responders arrived to assess the situation:
Staying at Bay Lake. Security wouldn’t allow us to take the 5th floor bridge to Contemporary this morning. Walked outside and saw the scene being cleaned up & investigated from a distance. Apparent suicide. Prayers to the family.
The shocking incident took place at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, one of the many hotels found at the Walt Disney World Resort. While separate, Bay Lake is connected to Disney’s iconic Contemporary Resort.
Several Guests also shared their experience on Reddit, corroborating the same claims made on Twitter.
“We got a call at 7:30. Someone had a medical emergency and not to go on the balconies, and then they had people redirecting us,” states the Guest Later on, they claim that when they went outside, there was a tent set up right under a balcony. There was a “bunch” of police officers at the scene.
Nothing has been confirmed by Disney or local authorities as of yet, but many are speculating this was intentional.
Our thoughts go to those affected by this tragic incident.
A similar incident occurred at the Disneyland Resort earlier this year. In February, a woman was found dead at the bottom of a parking garage at the Resort. After arriving on the scene, first responders found the woman lying on the ground. She was given emergency medical treatment and then rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
In late 2022, a man was found dead at the bottom of the same parking structure. Both of these incidents were later ruled a suicide after further investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for details.