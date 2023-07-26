Disney Guest Dies After Incident at Florida Resort

A tragic incident has reportedly occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

According to multiple Guest witnesses, a Guest fell or purposefully jumped off of the Bay Lake Resort in Walt Disney World.

One Guest reports that the 5th-floor bridge to the Contemporary Resort was closed early this morning after the incident occurred.

Security and first responders arrived to assess the situation:

Staying at Bay Lake. Security wouldn’t allow us to take the 5th floor bridge to Contemporary this morning. Walked outside and saw the scene being cleaned up & investigated from a distance. Apparent suicide. Prayers to the family. — Cap'n John Dee (@CaptainJDee73) July 26, 2023

The shocking incident took place at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, one of the many hotels found at the Walt Disney World Resort. While separate, Bay Lake is connected to Disney’s iconic Contemporary Resort.

Several Guests also shared their experience on Reddit, corroborating the same claims made on Twitter.