Disney+ ‘Goosebumps’ Reboot Reveals First Look

The Goosebumps franchise has gone through many iterations through the years, adapting the works of R.L. Stine many times over. The most recent was the film series that saw Jack Black star as Stine himself. The film went over quite well with audiences, sparking a sequel with Black returning to reprise his role. Disney+ is now adapting the franchise into a new live-action series, but will Black return a third time?

Related: Disney Villain Park Deemed “Too Scary”

The new reboot features a brand-new cast that has not yet appeared in the franchise. While this might seem disappointing, both films decided to work with a new cast apart from Black. We would argue there is no need to build out a Multiverse of sorts that connects all the shows and movies.

If the new Disney+ series is a hit, it can open the door for many more seasons and direct-to-streaming movies. The world of R.L. Stine is entertaining and can provide plenty of stories (literally).

The new cast for the series includes Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris. Among the majority of the cast, Long has the most experience with horror entries. He starred in the Kevin Smith horror film Tusk, and the recent smash hit Barbarian.

With Goosebumps heading for an October release date, Long will return to the spooky genre.

‘Goosebumps’ Arrives On Disney+ This October

Per The Wrap, the publication has revealed the 35 shows to look forward to this fall. Of the 35, Goosebumps has made the list, along with the first cast picture for the new reboot. We are unsure what the cast is screaming at in this photo, but we imagine they might be screaming at Slappy floating and tormenting them.

Slappy has become the de facto face of Goosebumps, especially after the possessed doll became a hit in the 2015 and 2018 films. Even better, Jack Black was R.L. Stine and voiced Slappy in the first film. Mick Wingert later replaced him in the sequel.

Jack Black has an entire career with his band, Tenacious D, plus the many acting projects he is generally involved with—so we are unsure if he has been asked to appear in the new series. It would be fantastic if that were the case, as fans would likely be happy to see him carry on within the Goosebumps universe. Though the franchise has not connected, we would certainly be pleased if Black was still made to appear via a cameo as R.L. Stine.

Though Goosebumps has generally not been that frightening, Disney could be leaning more into the horror nature of the books. They did reboot Haunted Mansion, which was far scarier than the Eddie Murphy-led feature in 2003. The newest reboot starred LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

We would argue that Disney is far more forgiving regarding their generally kid-friendly properties pushing the envelope, and that is precisely what happened with the newest Haunted Mansion film.

If the above picture indicates what we can expect from the Goosebumps series, we could be gifted with something far more frightening than is expected.

Another idea behind Jack Black not being shown or mentioned could be that Justin Long might replace him as R.L. Stine, which we can see happening. Long has become a horror icon of sorts, and he is an excellent actor. Then again, Stine might not be involved as a character at all.

Related: Disney Permanently Changes Haunted Mansion for Being “Too Scary”

Either way, we are excited to see what this reboot series offers. The original series ran for four seasons back in the 1990s, and we imagine the same could happen if Disney+ does things right. The Goosebumps reboot will hit the streamer in October, just in time for Halloween.

What do you think of the Goosebumps reboot? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!