Jack Black’s Mario Bros. Song Hits 1 Million Units

In yet another milestone for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), the surprise hit song “Peaches” sung by Bowser (Jack Black) has sold one million units.

Related: Indecent Image During ‘Super Mario’ Screening Leads to Police Investigation

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is easily the biggest movie of the year. While the critical response was lukewarm at best, the tale of everyone’s favorite Italian plumber (and Luigi) earned $145 million its opening weekend and has gone on to gross over $1.3 billion in theaters. And it’s still going strong!

But becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and the most successful video game movie ever isn’t the only significant achievement for Nintendo’s golden boy. If you stuck around a bit during the credits, you were greeted with a full version of Bowser’s power ballad to Princess Peach, “Peaches,” Jack Black’s first single to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and his first song to reach platinum status.

“Peaches” From ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is Certified Platinum

Related: Nintendo Is Remaking One of the Most Iconic Mario Games

The King of the Koopas’ tribute to his one and only became a viral sensation shortly after The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released, leading to a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl and talks of a potential Academy Award nomination. But as of yesterday, “Peaches” may have earned its most surprising achievement yet: earning platinum status.

For a single to become platinum, that means it has to sell one million units. This begs one crucial question: what exactly is a unit?

According to ChartData.org, units originally referred to one individual album sold. When singles became eligible for the same consideration, it was determined that ten singles are equal to one album. And since streaming numbers have become the prime way to consume music, 150 streams have become equal to one single. Therefore, 1500 streams=ten singles=one album. This means that “Peaches” has been streamed 1.5 billion times, which is astounding.

Because critics were ambivalent to the film, there’s no telling how well The Super Mario Bros. Movie will do once awards season comes along, especially since there are so many strong contenders for the year’s best animated film. However, the numbers don’t lie, and it looks like Illumination’s movie about Mario and Luigi’s first adventure into the Mushroom Kingdom will have a lasting effect on the entertainment landscape.

What’s your opinion on “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!