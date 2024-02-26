‘Bluey’ Shocks Fans with “Biggest EVER” Announcement

A new development from Ludo Studios has just kick-started the final countdown to the season finale of Bluey, but fans are getting more than the previously announced 28-minute closer. While fans are still developing their theories for the extended episode, “The Sign,” an official reveal (seen below) just gave fans more than they hoped.

As seen in @bluey’s official TikTok, the 28-minute long final episode is preemptively joined by “Ghost Basket” a week before it premieres on April 14, 2024. As the finale inches closer and closer, and the show’s extensive hiatus along with it, Bluey creator Joe Brumm and his team of talented artists and writers at Ludo are undoubtedly warming up the crowd with a second new episode just before the big day.

This is obviously a way to generate extra hype for the last episode, but it also seems like the show is pulling out all the stops to try to cram as much humor and gags as it can before the big finish. In this very brief preview, we already see Bluey and Bingo donning their granny attie along with a chase sequence and slapstick (once more) at Bandit’s expense.

What’s New with Bluey?

On that premise alone, the episode has more than a few wins going for it, but it could also be interpreted as a way to soften the blow for the emotional rollercoaster to come. Not only is “The Sign” rumored to have some massive changes for the show, but it will also be the last bit of Bluey fans will see for a very long time.

It was previously announced that Bluey would be taking a hiatus after season three ends, and there was much weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth at the very idea when it was first revealed. That said, series producer Daley Pearson explained the need for the break after over 150 episodes.

Pearson told The Courier Mail,

“We are just going to get our heads on a bit, it’s been four or five years and we’ve made 154 episodes, it is kind of unprecedented to do that back-to-back… It was very intense … we are just coming to the end of season three and trying to think about what’s the best way to make it better…”

Although viewers can definitely find comfort in the fact that Bluey is far from finished, they will certainly have to mentally prepare themselves for the inevitable end and the cartoon dog drought that is soon to follow. Still, all the more reason to be on pins and needles until the two new episodes premier.

Until then, it’s not as if fans will be without their favorite canine family. Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends can still be thoroughly enjoyed on Disney Junior and through the Disney+ platform, and they’ll soon be enjoyed by two new additions to make the collection all the sweeter.

