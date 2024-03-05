“Most-Hated” ‘Bluey’ Character Calls Parents Out

With her own stage show, books, and Hanna Andersson clothing line, it’s safe to say that Bluey is one of the most beloved cartoons currently streaming. However, as much as both parents and kids adore the little blue heeler and her family, one character seems to be the bane of everyone’s existence. There might be a reason for that.

Very few cartoons have captured the hearts of the world like the Australian animated series has, but in the immortal words of Brett Michaels, “Every rose has its thorn.” Bluey’s thorn just happens to go by the name of “Muffin,” and she is a tiny terror that fans love, hate, or love to hate.

That said, no matter where your stance on Muffin lies, she works both as a character and as the show’s fatal flaw because she is possibly the most realistic and relatable character in the series. The reason the show works as well as it does, resonates with viewers of all ages, and has made such an impact on our popular culture is due to its sense of reality. As much as moms and dads want to compare their offspring to Bluey and/or Bingo, everyone knows a Muffin.

Bluey Teaching Bad Behavior?

It’s safe to say that Bluey has one of the biggest fan bases connected to any sort of animated media, but one thing many viewers can all agree on is that Muffin is one of the less-appealing characters out of its cast of cartoon dogs. She’s loud, she’s obnoxious, and she’s often an antagonistic force in many episodes. Even some of the most dedicated Bluey buffs out there can’t stand her. One scroll through the fandom’s Reddit page reveals just how much some fans can’t stand her, and some even go as far as to say she is teaching their kids to be bratty.

Even this writer and resident Bluey buff will admit that Muffin is indeed an acquired taste. However, Muffin might actually be one of the most realistic and relatable characters, not because she does anything immensely profound but because many parents recognize her behavior at home.

Muffin is far from the enjoyably excitable Bluey or the sweet and soft-spoken Bingo, but she’s one of the few pups on the show that actually behaves like a realistic 3-year-old. Toddlers are loud, sometimes destructive, and often need help with regular emotions, something Muffin’s episodes all explore. Pugly on YouTube does a full psychological dive on the character (seen below), and it’s clear that Muffin is made more with parents in mind than with impressionable young viewers.

Behind Muffin’s Madness

The video goes into explicit detail as to why Muffin not only works, but is a necessity to many of the show’s most poignant messages. The creator expands how Muffin opens a window into child-development, emotional regulation, and the how parents can compare the perspective of a 3-year-old puppy to that of their own children.

Pugly says it best when he adds,

“The way the studio uses Muffin to sometimes showcase the unpleasantries of toddlers is actually refreshing. It’s hard to find a show that chooses to use a toddler character as a catalyst for showcasing different parenting styles, positive discipline, while still allowing toddlers to act like toddlers and not be perfect.”

As much as viewers like to say how characters like Bandit and Chilli set unrealistic standards for parenting, Muffin represents a more grounded example for viewers to recognize. Parents watching might not have the dynamic of the show’s power couple, but they might have the opportunity to show that same level of parenting to their own rowdy pup at home.

