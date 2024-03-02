‘Bluey’ Pushes Early Premier in Major Update

Shortly after dropping Season 3C onto Disney+, Bluey announced the official release dates for not one but two final episodes culminating in the long-awaited season finale. As exciting as this was, one detail that should grab everyone’s attention is when the episodes will be released.

Historically speaking, Bluey’s native audience in Australia always gets the first cracks at any new content before it’s distributed elsewhere via BBC Studios or the Walt Disney Company via Disney+ and Disney Junior. For example, season three was already produced in its entirety before Disney+ dropped it in August of 2024. However, these last two entries in the beloved series mark the first time Bluey has gotten a worldwide release, as “Ghostbasket” and “The Sign” will be released for all audiences across multiple platforms.

As much as Bluey has done wonders for Disney’s magical streaming service, the House of Mouse has been more or less slow on the uptake to get more episodes onto the service in a timely manner. Some would say mainly in part due to their overzealous censorship. However, the recent development from Ludo Studio states that everyone will get access to Bluey at the same time.

Bluey Goes Global

The official statement from Bluey reads,

“Get ready for a cheese and jam-packed month of brand new Bluey! The 28-minute extended Bluey episode, ‘The Sign, ‘will premiere globally on Sunday, 14th April on ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) and on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.” “In more Bluey news, it’s also been revealed that another, brand-new episode called ‘Ghostbasket’ will premiere around the world ahead of The Sign on Sunday April 7th.” “‘Ghostbasket’ sees the return of the much loved Grannies, Janet and Rita, played by Bluey and Bingo, and sets the stage for the hotly anticipated 28 minute special.”

Additionally, the team at Ludo Studios expressed their excitement by adding the following to the new episode’s trailer,

“We’re so excited to share Ghostbasket, a brand new Bluey episode followed by The Sign which is the equivalent to nearly six Chunky Chimps! The crew have worked so hard on these two new episodes, making them the very best that they can be and we can’t wait to share them with a global audience.”

Since this was first announced, big things have happened for Bluey, and hundreds of fans have speculated just what the 28-minute-long finale will be about. However, one thing that can be inferred for sure is that big changes are definitely in store for everyone’s favorite blue cartoon dog.

Now We Play the Waiting Game

To say that Bluey has become a pop cultural phenomenon would be a glorious understatement, and to say she has become a household name has only scratched the surface. After all, getting Lin-Manuel Miranda to play a talking horse for a few minutes of screen time is no easy feat. As beloved as she is, that only makes things harder when the show eventually takes its announced hiatus.

While fans might have to wait a long while before they get more adventures with Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler clan after the final episodes air, they can at least take comfort in knowing that they will indeed be back. Especially if Ludo’s social media is to be believed

Some of you have spotted some online speculation on the future of #Bluey. We absolutely love the show and there are no plans to end it. The community of fans around the world continue to blow us away and if we ever had an update on Bluey’s future you’d hear it from us first. pic.twitter.com/PmdLjpmjvj — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) May 4, 2022

With the undying interest in the show and the producers’ promise to continue to make Bluey better, it would be improbable to suggest that Ludo would kill their biggest asset. While little has been said in the way of an official announcement, all signs point to an unavoidable fourth season.

“Ghostbasket” and “The Sign” premiere this April and will close off the highly emotional third season, and fans can expect even more fun in the days to come from Ludo Studios. Hopefully, 150+ episodes will be enough to tide them over until new developments on season 4 finally arise.

Are you excited about the Bluey finale? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!