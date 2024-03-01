‘Bluey’ Studio Backs New Series for “Sexual Awakening”

Unless you’ve lived in a cave for the past few years, you’ll undoubtedly know the name “Bluey.”

The beloved Australian animated series from Ludo Studios has grabbed the world by the heartstrings and ran wild for the past 151 episodes. However, it’s not the only project the team has in the works.

As Bluey wraps up its beloved third season with a 28-minute-long finale coming this April, Ludo Studios is shifting gears and audiences with a new series, Willy. As exciting as that might sound to you Bluey buffs out there, it’s not going to be all featherwands and keepy-uppy.

The official announcement from Animation Magazine shared that the studio’s new venture will take a much more mature avenue in a coming-of-age series set in the town of Toee. Fans of the beloved blue heeler might be shocked to see her studio attached to something with far more complex and intimate subject matter than the stirring emotional storylines seen in Bluey’s animated Brisbane.

Bye Bye Bluey, Hello Willy

Based on the images seen of the project, Willy looks like something more akin to a Studio Ghibli project rather than the family of cartoon dogs we know. The official description of the series reads as follows,

“Willy (10 x 24′), from Ludo Studio, Mad Ones and Sad Man Studio, is a coming-of-age animated series: It’s 2003 and 15-year-old Willy is on the cusp of a sexual awakening, which would be great if he wasn’t stuck in the rural sugarcane farming town of Toee. Willy’s only salvation is his colorful imagination and the cast of fantastical friends who inhabit it, including razor-tongued rescue cat Beverley and a scornful op-shop portrait of the Virgin Mary. But soon the arrival of hot new neighbor Jack threatens to bust Willy’s carefully constructed inner-world wide open, changing the lives of Toee locals forever.”

From the information presented, Willy is obviously a completely different animal from Ludo’s little blue dog, but its association with the iconic series could cause a stir in the fan community. While this is simply one of the many separate entities under the Ludo Studios banner, it wouldn’t be incorrect to assume that the connection between both shows could cause some confusion (and eventually shock) among viewers.

It’s safe to say that Bluey is Ludo’s biggest and most successful asset, but it’s far from its only property. The studio is known for multiple series across many different genres, including projects like Robbie Hood, Content, and The Sketch Show, ranging from drama to comedy to animated kids’ shows. Ludo is certainly far from a one-trick pony (or dog).

Will this Effect Bluey?

Big things are indeed happening for the little blue heeler, but her story is still far from over. Although the producers have announced an extended hiatus after the finale drops, fans have still been promised more Bluey.

That said, this period away from the show could free those involved to pursue other projects like Willy, or whatever else Ludo has in development. However, due to Willy’s heavier and more mature content, its connection to its highly favored counterpart could cause some conflict down the line.

Willy is being crafted for a particular and very specific audience, just as Bluey is directed at its own demographic. Additionally, it’s unlikely that Willy will have the accessibility its furry blue sibling has achieved through Disney+. Even so, viewer discretion will undoubtedly be advised for the upcoming project.

Do you think Willy might affect Bluey’s studio? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!